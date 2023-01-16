SII : SII acquires Metanext

French English

Paris, January 16, 2023 – 6 p.m.

SII acquires Metanext

SII Group, specialist in engineering services, confirms the acquisition of 100% of the capital of METANEXT. As announced on November 21, 2022, the parties signed the final closing of the operation.

SII strengthens its cloud services by the acquisition of METANEXT

A digital services company specialized in Cloud services, METANEXT achieved a turnover of nearly 18 M€ in 2021. With a team of around 160 consultants, located in Ile-de-France and Lyon, METANEXT addresses the functional and technological issues of blue-chip and mid-sized clients thanks to an offer structured around three main divisions: Cloud Solutions, Integration of Private and/or Public Cloud Solutions and Operation Support (Expertise Centers & Managed Services). METANEXT is mainly present in the Banking & Finance, Insurance, and Manufacturing & Services sectors.

This industrial project represents an important step for METANEXT, which benefiting from new opportunities and new capacities for its teams and clients. “This project represents a decisive step in METANEXT’s development. In close cooperation with SII Group, our teams are becoming a national reference in terms of support towards the Cloud”, states Tristan Monroe, President of METANEXT.

An operation of technological diversification in France for SII Group

This operation is in line with the strategic orientation aiming at a technological diversification for SII Group. Through this acquisition, SII accelerates its development on the Cloud expertise and reinforces its proximity with a group of strategic blue-chip clients.

This operation brings forward commercial, geographic & skill-related synergies, being a source of profitable growth for SII Group.

The transaction, which covers the entire operational scope of METANEXT, is financed in cash.

Advisors for Acquirer: KPMG, KPMG Avocats and CJ Astorg

About SII GROUP

The SII Group is an engineering and technology consulting company and a digital services firm, founded in 1979 by Bernard HUVÉ, a trained engineer.

Currently, SII Group employs nearly 11,000 employees in 18 countries over four continents through 80 local establishments. The Group recruits an average of 4,000 consultants and engineers each year who work on a daily basis towards integrating and developing new technologies as well as improving information systems.

Always concerned about coming up with innovative and value-adding solutions, SII operates at the service of blue-chip clients in a variety of sectors such as Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Insurance, Telecommunications, Energy, Retail, and Transport & Industry. Certified by both EcoVadis Platinum and Great Place to Work, SII Group stands out thanks to its social policy in favor of a sustainable and numerical world as well as its strong corporate culture in favor of work-life quality and inclusion.

SII Group recorded a turnover of 828.9 M€ in fiscal year 2021/2022, closed in March 31st.

About METANEXT

Founded and chaired by Tristan MONROE since 2002, METANEXT is an independent consulting firm, specialized in Cloud transformation consulting. Being a partner of big technological actors in the Cloud, METANEXT supports clients, big and mid-sized companies and institutions in their transformation thanks to a complete approach where it acts as a Cloud Advisor, Cloud Builder and Managed Services Provider.

METANEXT is part of the Top 120 of French Digital Services companies. Its consultants operate in France at the service of blue-chip clients’ ISDs in the sectors of Banking & Finance, Insurance and Services & Manufacturing.

METANEXT realized a turnover of nearly 18 M€ in 2021.

