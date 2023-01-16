The Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market is forecast to grow by $1925.07 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.77% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05603973/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the dental radiology equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the prevalence of dental conditions, an increase in product launches, and M&A activities between dental clinics.



The dental radiology equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dental X-ray

• Dental CBCT



By End-user

• Dental clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the dental radiology equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the usage of radiology equipment for cosmetic dentistry and rapid growth potential in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental radiology equipment market vendors that include Air Techniques Inc., ASAHIROENTGEN IND. Co. Ltd., Carestream Dental LLC, Cefla SC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., FINAPOLLINE SAS, Gnatus Medical Dental Equipments Ltd., HDXWILL North America, INTERMEDICAL Srl IMD Group, MediRay HealthCare, Planmeca Oy, PreXion Inc., Shenzhen Anke High tech Co. Ltd., Simple Smart, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. Co. Ltd., Trident Srl, Varex Imaging Corp., VATECH EWOO Holdings Co. Ltd., and 3Shape AS. Also, the dental radiology equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

