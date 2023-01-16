The Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market is forecast to grow by $17,897.92 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05589845/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the halal cosmetics and personal care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing interest in personal grooming, the rising Muslim population worldwide, and improved standardization and certifications.



The halal cosmetics and personal care market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Halal color cosmetics

• Other halal BPC products



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the growing online retailing of halal cosmetics and personal care products as one of the prime reasons driving the halal cosmetics and personal care market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging demand for halal personal care and grooming products among men and changing marketing strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the halal cosmetics and personal care market covers the following areas:

• Halal cosmetics and personal care market sizing

• Halal cosmetics and personal care market forecast

• Halal cosmetics and personal care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading halal cosmetics and personal care market vendors that include Amara Beauty, Clara International Beauty Group, Claudia Nour Cosmetics, Ecotrail Personal Care Pvt. Ltd., Halal Beauty Inc., INGLOT Cosmetics, INIKA Organic, Ivy Beauty Corp. Sdn Bhd, LENA BEAUTY Ltd., Martha Tilaar group, Nurraysa Global Sdn Bhd, OnePure LLC, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd., PT Martina Berto Tbk, PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, Saaf Beauty, SAFI, Sampure Minerals, SO.LEK Cosmetics, and Talent Cosmetics Co. Ltd. Also, the halal cosmetics and personal care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

