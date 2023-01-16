The Global Airport Handling Services Market is forecast to grow by $56.02 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Handling Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583988/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the airport handling services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing infrastructure developments in aviation industry, growing demand for outsourced ground handling services, and rise in the number of airline passengers.



The airport handling services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• International

• Domestic



By Service

• GSHS

• CHS



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the collective pooling of airside equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the airport handling services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing market consolidations and increasing adoption of technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the airport handling services market covers the following areas:

• Airport handling services market sizing

• Airport handling services market forecast

• Airport handling services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airport handling services market vendors that include AHS Aviation Handling Services GmbH, Air General Inc., Airport Nuremberg GmbH, Alliance Ground International, Ana Holdings Inc., Avia Solutions Group PLC, Aviapartner, Celebi Hava Servisi AS, Fraport Group, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd., John Menzies plc, Prime Flight Aviation Services, Qatar Aviation Services, Sats Ltd., Signature Aviation Ltd., Swissport International AG, TAV AIRPORTS HOLDING, The Emirates Group, Universal Weather and Aviation Inc., and Worldwide Flight Services Bangkok Air Ground Handling Co. Ltd. Also, the airport handling services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

