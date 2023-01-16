San Diego SEO Company Earns Another Highly Positive Review

San Diego, California, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



San Diego SEO Company is proud to announce that they have received another highly positive review from a very satisfied customer. They are an SEO services company that use a scientific approach to SEO and offer various services like digital marketing, pay per click (PPC) advertising, email marketing, marketing analysis, and search engine optimization. The San Diego SEO expert services include: detailed keyword research for the client’s SEO efforts; expert technical SEO audits; detailed schema optimization for the client’s SEO properties and entities; and on page / on site SEO optimization.

Jennifer W. gave the SEO firm a five star rating and said, “I thought I knew what needed to be done to improve my company's ranking on Google's search results, but it would have required a lot of time away from other aspects of my business and a steep learning curve for me. They saved me a lot of time and effort. Not only did they do great work with the search terms, but they rebuilt my beautiful website on a platform that is better for SEO and have contributed significantly to increasing traffic to my page. I also value their monthly videos informing me of what they are working on and where they are in terms of progress. I'm glad to have such a helpful search engine optimization company around in San Diego, CA.”

Sam Wright, a representative for San Diego SEO Company, says, “We help local San Diego companies rank better in Google My Business (GMB) and locally in Google and Bing. And we are certainly proud and excited to receive yet another five star review from one of our customers. We provide San Diego local business owners in San Diego County with a wide range of services to get their website in front of potential clients. And when they provide a highly positive review, this means that they have indeed experienced such results.”

A key service that can be provided by the SEO firm is a scientific SEO audit. They will assess the business website for on page SEO factors, such as title tags; meta description; H1, H2, H3 and H4 tags; latent semantic indexing (LSI) keywords; images and the image alt tags; structured data; and internal linking structure.

For local SEO, they offer various services, including: on page SEO related to local markets; Google My Business optimization; Bing for business optimization; Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, You Tube as it pertains to the client’s local brand; and Yelp and other major review site optimization. It is important to note that getting a higher rank on Google and other search engines is vital for a San Diego business to boost profits quickly. In relation to local SEO, they also offer GMB optimization because GMB can provide the best source of leads for any local company.

Launched in 1997, San Diego SEO Company has been delivering SEO services ever since and 85 percent of their clients are located in San Diego. Many of their team members live in San Diego, with many of them were born and raised in this particular city. Thus, they are familiar with the local dynamic of the San Diego market. The services they provide include email marketing, pay per click advertising, SEO, and marketing analysis. They always tailor-fit the digital marketing SEO and PPC campaign plan for each client. They are different from other SEO companies because they take a scientific approach for their SEO services. As such, they apply advanced mathematical models and correlation analysis tools to determine the SEO factors that need to be enhanced to increase the rankings of their clients’ websites. They have recently started applying the same machine learning technology that Google has been using its algorithm to determine the key ranking factors.





Those who want to know more about the SEO services offered by the San Diego SEO Company can visit their website or contact them through the phone or by email. They are open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, from Monday to Friday; and from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturdays.

###

For more information about San Diego SEO Company, contact the company here:



San Diego SEO Company

Sam Wright

(619) 319-9792

pr@sandiegoseocompany.com

450 B St

San Diego

CA 92101

