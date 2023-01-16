The Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market is forecast to grow by $571.27 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483195/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the isopropyl alcohol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high volume consumption of solvents, high demand from the US and China, and growing demand for isopropyl alcohol in the chemical industry.



The isopropyl alcohol market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Solvents

• Chemical intermediates

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By End-user

• Cosmetics and personal care

• Cleaning agent

• Food and beverages

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies capacity expansions and new plants as one of the prime reasons driving the isopropyl alcohol market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand from the cosmetics and personal care sector and rising demand for disinfectants and cleaners in the medical sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the isopropyl alcohol market covers the following areas:

• Isopropyl alcohol market sizing

• Isopropyl alcohol market forecast

• Isopropyl alcohol market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading isopropyl alcohol market vendors that include Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd., ENEOS Holdings Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp., GJ Chemical, Greenfield Global Inc., Honeywell International Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LCY Chemical Corp., LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Penta s.r.o, Sasol Ltd., SEQENS GROUP, Shell plc, Soft Jamb Co., Spectrum Laboratory Products, Tokuyama Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Vizag Chemical International. Also, the isopropyl alcohol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483195/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________