Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Several Share plans

Oslo, 16th January 2023: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 328,516 own shares to employees in connection with several of its share plans. 330,300 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 66.034541 on the 6th of January 2023 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

Shares transferred to employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The share transfer is a settlement for the second tranche of the Performance Share Plan 2019 for AdEx members, Performance Share Plan 2020, Deferred AVI 2021 and Transition Award programs of Adevinta ASA. For more information on these awards, please refer to Adevinta 2021 annual report.





This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

