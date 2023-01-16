The Global Tellurium Market is forecast to grow by 83.72 MT during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tellurium Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445317/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the tellurium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand from the consumer electronics industry, rise in demand for tellurium in APAC, and growth of the solar installation market.



The tellurium market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Solar panels

• Thermoelectric production

• Metallurgy

• Others



By Type

• Pure tellurium

• Telluride



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the green bonds fueling demand for tellurium as one of the prime reasons driving the tellurium market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in demand for nanostructured tellurium semiconductor and advent of artificial intelligence will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the tellurium market covers the following areas:

• Tellurium market sizing

• Tellurium market forecast

• Tellurium market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tellurium market vendors that include 5N Plus Inc., Aurubis AG, Boliden Group, Kisan Kinzoku Chemicals Co. Ltd, Pan Pacific Copper Co. Ltd., PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, Rio Tinto Ltd., Santech, Shinko Chemical Co. Ltd., Umicore NV, UMMC Holding Corp., and II-VI Inc. Also, the tellurium market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



