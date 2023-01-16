The Global Automotive Bicycle Rack Market is forecast to grow by $457.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Bicycle Rack Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381454/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive bicycle rack market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for adventure tourism, increase in the production of automotive bicycle racks and outdoor recreational activities, and increased safety of vehicles and bicycles.



The automotive bicycle rack market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hitch mounted rack

• Roof mounted rack

• Trunk mounted rack



By Application

• Household

• Commercial use

• Public services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for bicycle racks from car rental companies as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive bicycle rack market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing trend of self-guided tours and the increasing popularity of foldable bicycles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive bicycle rack market covers the following areas:

• Automotive bicycle rack market sizing

• Automotive bicycle rack market forecast

• Automotive bicycle rack market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive bicycle rack market vendors that include Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, AURILIS GROUP, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Fabbri Portatutto Srl, Kuat Innovations, Maxx Group LLC, Mont Blanc Group AB, North Shore Racks Inc., Peruzzo srl, Pipeline Racks, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., RockyMounts Inc., Saris Equipment LLC, SeaSucker LLC, Swagman, Thule Group AB, Tyger Auto Inc., Uebler GmbH, and Yakima Products Inc. Also, the automotive bicycle rack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381454/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________