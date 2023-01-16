New York, USA, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhinitis Pipeline Appears Robust With 32+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The prevalence of rhinitis, both allergic and non-allergic, are on the rise. This has led pharmaceutical companies to develop innovative rhinitis therapies that create opportunities for market growth.

DelveInsight’s 'Rhinitis Pipeline Insight – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline rhinitis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the rhinitis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Rhinitis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s rhinitis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 32+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline therapies for rhinitis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for rhinitis treatment. Key rhinitis companies such as Regeneron, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, Iltoo Pharma, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., AOBiome LLC, Emergo Therapeutics, Inimmune, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, NeuCen BioMed, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Marinomed Biotech, Dobecure, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Qyuns Therapeutics, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Altamira Therapeutics, DC4U, Desentum, Funpep, and others are evaluating new drugs for rhinitis to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for rhinitis to improve the treatment landscape. Promising rhinitis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include REGN1908-1909, IRL201104, PA9159, AI201901, REGN 5713 5714 5715, CSPCHA115, MM09, CEN501, MG 01/T 517, Grass MATA MPL, REVTx-99b, ILT-101, AD17002, B244, DW2008, INI-2004, Norketotifen, STMC-103H, BM41, HY-083, QX 005N, FPP004, and others.

and others. In November 2022, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA announced the development of a new proprietary formulation – a TRPV1 agonist - administered intranasally as a spray, to treat idiopathic rhinitis. Idiopathic rhinitis features an overexpression of TRPV1 in the nasal mucosa giving rise to nasal obstruction, rhinorrhoea (colloquially: a runny nose), and/or sneezing.

In June 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. announced that it completed enrollment and dosing of its Phase Ib CLEAR clinical study to evaluate safety and efficacy of intranasal REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. REVTx-99b is a proprietary intranasal formulation in development for management of allergic rhinitis symptoms, including chronic nasal congestion. The active ingredient has been shown in a Phase I clinical study to upregulate a protein, which competes for the native eotaxin receptor, CCR3, preventing eotaxin from recruiting eosinophils and basophils, thereby reducing recruitment of Th2 cells and attenuating the allergic response.

announced that it completed enrollment and dosing of its Phase Ib CLEAR clinical study to evaluate safety and efficacy of for the treatment of allergic rhinitis. REVTx-99b is a proprietary intranasal formulation in development for including chronic nasal congestion. The active ingredient has been shown in a Phase I clinical study to upregulate a protein, which competes for the native eotaxin receptor, CCR3, preventing eotaxin from recruiting eosinophils and basophils, thereby reducing recruitment of Th2 cells and attenuating the allergic response. In May 2022, ABVC Biopharma, Inc. announced that BioKey, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company based in Fremont, California, has entered into a $3.0 million clinical services contract with NeuCen BioMed Co. Ltd. to guide two NeuCen drug products , CEN501 and NEU001, through completion of Phase II clinical studies under US FDA IND regulatory requirements. CEN501 is a nasal strip product used as a local nasal immunotherapy (LNIT) for the treatment of mite-induced allergic rhinitis patients . The clinical effectiveness and safety of CEN501 have been tested and proven in two early clinical trials in Taiwan.

announced that BioKey, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company based in Fremont, California, has entered into a to , CEN501 and NEU001, through completion of Phase II clinical studies under US FDA IND regulatory requirements. is a used as a local nasal immunotherapy (LNIT) for the treatment of mite-induced . The clinical effectiveness and safety of CEN501 have been tested and proven in two early clinical trials in Taiwan. Inimmune is developing a rapid disease-modifying treatment that does not require identification of the allergen. INI-2004 is an allergen agnostic immunotherapy that binds and activates Toll-like receptor 4 . When delivered intranasally, INI-2004 dramatically reduced measures of AR in pre-clinical animal models. These include airway resistance, eosinophil influx, and the production of cytokines indicative of an allergic response. Phase I clinical studies will begin in Q2 2023.

is developing a rapid disease-modifying treatment that does not require identification of the allergen. is an allergen that binds and . When delivered intranasally, INI-2004 dramatically animal models. These include airway resistance, eosinophil influx, and the production of cytokines indicative of an allergic response. Phase I clinical studies will begin in Q2 2023. Paradigm Pharmaceuticals focus remains on exploring Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium (PPS) use in treating the myriad conditions that begin with and are sustained by inflammation. Rhinosul is a repurposed version of pentosan polysulfate sodium (PPS) and is being developed to treat respiratory diseases, including allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company received approval from the Swedish Medical Products Authority (MPA) to commence phase IIa allergic rhinitis trial of Rhinosul in Sweden.

The rhinitis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage rhinitis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the rhinitis clinical trial landscape.

Rhinitis Overview

Rhinitis is a respiratory condition characterized by nasal obstruction or congestion, runny nose or post-nasal drip, itchy nose, and sneezing. There are several causes for these rhinitis symptoms, broadly classified as allergic rhinitis (allergy-related nasal symptoms) and non-allergic rhinitis (nasal symptoms unrelated to allergy). Rhinitis can occur before or after a case of sinusitis, which is an infection or inflammation of the sinuses.

The treatment of rhinitis is dependent on the underlying cause or diagnosis. This could be a successful treatment if a specific trigger can be avoided. For example, avoiding cat exposure and direct contact with cats may help people with cat allergies control their symptoms. Allergen immunotherapy may be an option for allergic rhinitis. This is most commonly provided in the form of allergy shots, tablets, or liquid drops administered under the tongue.





A snapshot of the Rhinitis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Rhinitis Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA REGN1908-1909 Regeneron Phase III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous AI201901 Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals Phase III NA Intranasal MM09 Inmunotek13 Phase III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous IRL201104 Revolo Biotherapeutics Phase II Immunomodulators Intravenous PA9159 Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals Phase II NA Intranasal TQC3564 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Phase I Prostaglandin D2 receptor antagonists Oral Glycopyranosyl lipid adjuvant Revelation Biosciences Phase I Immunomodulators; Immunostimulants; Toll-like receptor 4 agonists Intranasal INI-2004 Inimmune Preclinical Toll-like receptor 4 agonists Intranasal QX 005N Qyuns Therapeutics Preclinical Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists Parenteral HY-083 Hyloris Pharmaceuticals Preclinical TRPV11 agonist Intranasal

Rhinitis Therapeutics Assessment

The rhinitis pipeline report proffers an integral view of rhinitis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Rhinitis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunomodulators, Prostaglandin D2 receptor antagonists, Immunostimulants, Toll-like receptor 4 agonists, Prostaglandin D2 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, TRPV11 agonist

Immunomodulators, Prostaglandin D2 receptor antagonists, Immunostimulants, Toll-like receptor 4 agonists, Prostaglandin D2 receptor antagonists, Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, TRPV11 agonist Key Rhinitis Companies : Regeneron, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, Iltoo Pharma, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., AOBiome LLC, Emergo Therapeutics, Inimmune, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, NeuCen BioMed, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Marinomed Biotech, Dobecure, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Qyuns Therapeutics, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Altamira Therapeutics, DC4U, Desentum, Funpep, and others.

: Regeneron, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Anhui Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abdi Ibrahim Pharmaceuticals, Inmunotek, Iltoo Pharma, Advagene Biopharma Co. Ltd., AOBiome LLC, Emergo Therapeutics, Inimmune, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, Revelation Biosciences Inc., Allergy Therapeutics, NeuCen BioMed, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Marinomed Biotech, Dobecure, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, Qyuns Therapeutics, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Altamira Therapeutics, DC4U, Desentum, Funpep, and others. Key Rhinitis Pipeline Therapies: REGN1908-1909, IRL201104, PA9159, AI201901, REGN 5713 5714 5715, CSPCHA115, MM09, CEN501, MG 01/T 517, Grass MATA MPL, REVTx-99b, ILT-101, AD17002, B244, DW2008, INI-2004, Norketotifen, STMC-103H, BM41, HY-083, QX 005N, FPP004, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Rhinitis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Rhinitis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Rhinitis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Rhinitis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Rhinitis Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 REGN1908-1909: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 7. Rhinitis Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 IRL201104: Revolo Biotherapeutics 8. Rhinitis Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 TQC3564: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group 9. Rhinitis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 10. Inactive Products in the Rhinitis Pipeline 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies 13. Key Products in the Rhinitis Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

