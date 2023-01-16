The Global Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market is expected to grow by $ 69.68 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 83% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Camera-based Side Mirrors Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312354/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive camera-based side mirrors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing uptake of automotive electronics, increased utility of automotive camera-based side mirrors, and increasing preference for safe and convenient features in vehicles. In addition, the growing uptake of automotive electronics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive camera-based side mirrors market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive camera-based side mirrors market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas



This study identifies the increased focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive camera-based side mirrors market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in automotive camera technology and the emergence of surround-view mirror systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive camera-based side mirrors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive camera-based side mirrors market sizing

• Automotive camera-based side mirrors market forecast

• Automotive camera-based side mirrors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive camera-based side mirrors market vendors that include BMW Group, Continental AG, Gentex Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kappa optronics GmbH, Kyocera Corp., Magna International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. Also, the automotive camera-based side mirrors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

