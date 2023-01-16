The Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market is forecast to grow by $101.27 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruits and Vegetables Ingredients Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251462/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the fruits and vegetables ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased consumption of fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthier diet, rise in veganism, and growth of the organized retail sector.



The fruits and vegetables ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Beverages

• Confectionery

• RTE products

• Bakery

• Others



By Type

• Concentrates

• Pastes and purees

• NFC juices

• Pieces and powders



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing online presence of fruits and vegetables ingredients vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetables ingredients market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preparation of juices and smoothies at home and increasing trend for organic fruits and vegetables ingredients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fruits and vegetables ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Fruits and vegetables ingredients market sizing

• Fruits and vegetables ingredients market forecast

• Fruits and vegetables ingredients market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables ingredients market vendors that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Batory Foods, Cargill Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, Diana Food SAS, Dohler GmbH, European Freeze Dry, Grunewald International, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances, Kanegrade Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Lupa Foods Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corp., SunOpta Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, The Scoular Co., and Yaax International Inc. Also, the fruits and vegetables ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251462/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________