Stringent Government Regulations to Gear up the Demand for the Agglomeration Machine Market, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, Europe’s agglomeration machine market is estimated at US$ 215.0 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



The agglomeration machine can make it easier to recycle thin-walled polymers. It is widely used in the plastic and scrap recycling industries because it offers an effective method for recycling thin polymers. Agglomerators can be used to dry and densify materials.

Additionally, an agglomeration machine is employed as a means of reducing the amount of plastic waste that is being produced. For instance, Plastic agglomeration machines are necessary as machine breaks plastic into manageable pieces for handling, and processing, additionally, provides raw materials to a range of end-use industries, such as the automotive and aerospace sectors. Numerous private firms have invested in plastic collection and recycling to support the increasing sales of plastic agglomeration equipment due to the growing market demand for recycled plastic.

Furthermore, various designs of agglomeration machine series are available on the market which can be employed according to the property of plastic whether it is carrying PVC or LDPE or others. Agglomerator machines are used in a variety of applications, including hot recycling plants, asphalt mixing plants, asphalt tanks, and material mixing equipment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe’s agglomeration machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% and be valued at US$ 308.0 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 2.6% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Germany dominates the European market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

The agglomeration machine with a use case of polymer films accounts for maximum consumption holding 38.0% of the Europe market

The throughput agglomeration machine rate is expected to be the crown of the market with a growth rate of 4.0% from 2023-2033



“Agglomeration machines are expected to be in high demand as a result of increasing demand for recycled plastic material due to government’s sustainable future initiatives,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Agglomeration Machine Industry Research

By Throughput Rate :

Upto 150 kg / hrs

Upto 200 kg / hrs

Upto 250 kg / hrs

Upto 300 kg / hrs

300+ kg / hrs



By Use Case :

Polymer Films

Polymer Fiber

Polymer Foam

Textile Waste

Synthetic Rubber

Others

By Country :

Germany

France

UK

BENELUX

NORDIC

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Market’s Key Stratagems

Players of agglomeration machines are focusing on offering recyclers with innovative technology that is robust and safer and can recycle a large amount of plastic in lesser time.

Manufacturers are focusing on the efficiency of the machine and offer machines that require less manpower to complete the work. Key players in the market are shifting their focus towards attracting a newer customer base by offering innovative products at a competitive price without compromising on quality and durability.

Key Companies Profiled

Pallmann

Herbold

MHG

Other Players

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of Europe’s agglomeration machine market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of throughput rate (Upto 150 kg/hrs, Upto 200 kg/hrs, Upto 250 kg/hrs, Upto 300 kg/hrs, and 300+ kg/hr), and use case (Polymer Films, Polymer Fiber, Polymer foam, textile waste, synthetic rubber, and others), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

