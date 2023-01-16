Mattifiers Market Size Worth US$ 581.2 million by 2033 with CAGR 5.5%: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, MD, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR’s latest released report on the global mattifiers market, the industry is poised to be worth US$ 365.3 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast years 2023-2033.



With increasing personal care and skin care product sales, the demand for mattifiers is increasing. The consumption of face care and hair care products is increasing across the world due to growing concerns about skin issues. People also become very conscious about their skin and health and are purchasing more face care products and other cosmetics.

Personal care and cosmetics is the biggest market in the world and mattifiers are a major part of various personal care products and enable them to help in oil absorption, keep the skin looking oil-free, and reducing the visibility of pores. They are widely used in make-up-based, skin care, and hair care products. Over the last few decades, there has been increasing demand for environment-friendly products, driving the development of bio-based materials. Bio-based mattifier demand is increasing worldwide because of their durability and adaptability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global mattifiers market is projected to grow 1.5X and reach US$ 581 million by 2033.

The market witnessed 3.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Under product type, synthetic mattifiers dominate the market with a share of 54.7% in 2023.

North America leads the global market with 24.8% share in 2023.

Demand for mattifiers is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% in North America.



“Rising use of personal care products across the world positively influencing the demand growth for mattifiers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Mattifiers Industry Research

By Product Type: Synthetic Natural

By Particle Size: < 25 µm < 50 µm

By Form: Powder Gel

By Application: Skin Care Hair Care Oral care Cosmetics Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Development

The future strategy for market participants in the mattifiers market should be to focus on the growing demand for natural mattifiers that are eco-friendly and bio-based.

In July 2022, BASF launched the “Verdessence RiceTouch” ingredient, which is derived from rice. It has the ability to absorb oils, which makes the agent ideal for controlling shine and giving a mattifying effect to the skin. It is a 100% bio-based mattifier and provides a natural alternative to synthetic mattifiers in personal care product formulations.



Key Companies Profiled

BASF SE

Imerys

Dow

DAITO KASEI KOGYO CO., LTD.

Evonik

Forecast Chemicals

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mattifiers market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (synthetic, natural), particle size (< 25 µm, < 50 µm), form (powder, gel), and application (skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

