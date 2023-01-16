Dotts Media House the Media Powerhouse in Africa Leads the Digital Transformation in Africa

Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dotts Media House is one of the leading media organizations in Africa.



Digital transformation could be a game-changer for the African continent. It is an opportunity to boost economic growth and industrialization, alleviate poverty and improve people’s lives. The use of digital technology and services will contribute to the African Union Agenda 2063 and Dotts Media House is leading the way to actualize the digital transformation.

Voted as the top Media House in Africa in 2022 by Techwise Global, the CEO Dr. Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr affirmed the company's commitment into ensuring the speedy transformation of Africa's economy into a Digital economy. The multi award winning CEO and Serial Entrepreneur reaffirms that “Digital technology can drive innovation, economic growth and job creation in many key sectors of the economy, and allows for greater interconnection of African markets with one another and with the rest of the world”. It can enhance both market and financial access for all, particularly in marginalized areas neglected by traditional financial institutions.

In his recent address to Tech Leaders at Cape Town Tech Summit in October last year, the sensational CEO affirms that the main goal of Dotts Media House in 2023 is to promote digitalization in Africa that will maximize our impact in sectors such as health, energy, transport, agriculture, education and facilitating access to basic social services, consistent with our broader good governance and development policies and programmes.

The company has raised over 53 million dollars in a series of funding projects that would expedite the company's goals in digital transformation of Africa's economy. The Media giant has partnered with different media house in Africa to roll out the first phase of the project in Lagos, Nigeria.



