Battery Separator Market will make USD 13.1 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global battery separator market are Asahi Kasei Group, Sumitomo Chemical, Freudenberg Group, Ube Industries Ltd, Entek International LLC, Sk Innovation Co., Ltd., W-Scope Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Bernard Dumas, and Dreamweaver among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide battery separator market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A battery separator is a thin porous membrane that separates the anode from the cathode in order to ensure cell safety, which is one of the most important cellular components. Separators function primarily to prevent physical contact between anodes and cathodes while facilitating ion transport. As sales and revenue in this sector have increased exponentially, the global battery separator market is experiencing rapid growth due to factors such as increasing demand, industrialization, consumer awareness, growth in other sectors, and technological improvements. There are some factors which are hampering the market growth such as discontinued raw material availability which affects the manufacturing process and rising environmental concerns. Furthermore, various industries have banned plastic packaging, and the use of the product has increased due to its properties such as electrical insulation and the development of customized grades. Additionally, technological advancements in lithium-ion batteries are expected to create profitable opportunities for market players in the forecast period, as well as rapid improvements in research and development of new battery separator materials, further expanding the market for battery separators in the future. Consumer electronics, however, are the primary consumer of lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, sales of electric vehicles have increased, resulting in them becoming one of the largest consumers of lithium-ion batteries.

Scope of Battery Separator Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, End-User and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Asahi Kasei Group, Sumitomo Chemical, Freudenberg Group, Ube Industries Ltd, Entek International LLC, Sk Innovation Co., Ltd., W-Scope Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Bernard Dumas, and Dreamweaver among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Lead acid is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The battery type segment is lead acid, Li-ion, and others. The lead-acid segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There will be greater demand for lead-acid batteries in the oil and gas, healthcare, and chemical industries as continuous power supply devices are used to deliver consistent power. Because of their great reliability and low cost, these batteries are employed in a wide variety of essential applications.

Automotive is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and others. The automotive segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the automotive industry, starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) is used extensively, which is boosting the growth of the market. This is a result of the higher demand for EVs, plug-in hybrids, and HEVs.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the battery separator market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. With a large automotive industry and a growing penetration of consumer electronics, Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. As a result of an extensive automotive industry and a growing consumer electronics market, the market in this region is predicted to grow during the forecast period.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's battery separator market size was valued at USD 0.36 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The presence of various major key players such as Audi, BMW, Volvo, Jaguar, Fiat, Volkswagen, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, and Lamborghini, is boosting the expansion of the market in the country.

China

China’s battery separator market size was valued at USD 0.72 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030.

The growing propensity for R&D to improve the technologies already used to support EV sales is one factor supporting the battery separator market expansion in India over the forecast period.

India

India's battery separator market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.

EV adoption in Chinese cities is accelerated by the growth of charging infrastructure, and the country is expected to maintain its dominant position in 2030 with a 57% market share.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for electronic vehicles, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

