Global Antibodies Market Size to Worth US$ 859.2 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 12.93%

New York, United States , Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antibodies Market Size to grow from US$ 230.19 Billion in 2021 to US$ 859.2 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.93% during the forecast period. The antibodies market has grown due to increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies. In addition, several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on manufacturing and developing advanced antibodies for treating diseases like arthritis, cancer, etc. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030, due to the growing geriatric population and ailments linked to them will fuel market expansion in the years to come.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-121.9 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to re-evaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Browse 45 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 258 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Antibodies Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies [mAbs] {Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases}, and Antibody-drug Conjugates [ADCs]), By End-user (Hospitals, and Specialty Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.

The monoclonal antibodies segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global antibodies market is categorized into monoclonal antibodies [mAbs] {Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases}, and Antibody-drug Conjugates [ADCs]. The monoclonal antibodies segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. In oncology, neurology, autoimmunology, and cardiology, monoclonal antibodies are widely used. The global market for antibodies is anticipated to develop as chronic disease prevalence rises. Additionally, the advent of affordable biosimilar antibody therapies is anticipated to support market expansion. For instance, trastuzumab, a monoclonal antibody used to treat early-stage breast cancer, was prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. Trastuzumab typically costs $20,000 USD. Trastuzumab biosimilars, on the other hand, are typically 65% less expensive than the original.

The hospitals segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the antibodies market is categorized into hospitals and specialty centers. The hospitals segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As hospitals treat a wide range of illnesses and injuries, they typically have an emergency room or trauma center to manage life-threatening situations.

Asia-Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The global antibodies market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. North America is expected to be the largest market. Due to key players' increasing investments in the development of new antibody therapies. In addition, because of the high demand for targeted medications in the region, more clinical trials have been conducted, which has helped the market as a whole. Additionally, the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending are anticipated to boost regional market expansion. The market has a profitable possibility because of the increased prevalence of cancer in North America. In the United States, there were roughly 1.8 million cancer cases identified in 2020, and there were also about 606,520 fatalities. According to the National Cancer Institute, there are 442.4 new cases of cancer diagnosed for every 100,000 people, and 158.3 cancer deaths occur for every 100,000 people.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global antibodies market include Abcam Plc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cell Signalling Technology, Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Techne Corporation, Proteintech Group, Inc., and Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc.

Some of the Key Developments:

In February 2021, Abingdon Health and Abcam began working together to investigate possibilities for expanding their service and product offerings, which now include Abcam's reagent range and Abingdon Health's quick test contract development and manufacturing services.

In September 2020, for effective clinical trials of their monoclonal antibody treatment (REGN-COV2) for COVID-19, Regeneron and Roche partnered.

