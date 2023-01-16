BioLineRx Ltd: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 6, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises BioLineRx Ltd. (“BioLineRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BLRX) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased BioLineRx securities (NASDAQ:BLRX)February 23, 2021 and September 19, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit claims that throughout the class period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose important information about the company's financial state and the development of a drug called Motixafortide. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that the company did not have enough funding to develop the drug, that it would require a loan and securities offering to launch the drug, and that these factors made the company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects misleading and without reasonable basis. As a result of these false statements, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising