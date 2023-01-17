Photo Editor App Market is Projected to have a Significant CAGR of 4.2% by 2033: Surging Demand for Best Quality Images Leads to High Number of Photo Editor App Downloads | Future Market Insights, Inc. Analysis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is estimated that the photo editor app market is likely to be valued at US$ 318.2 million in 2023, and likely to reach US$ 572.3 million by 2033. During the forecast period, the demand is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2%.



The adoption of photo editor app enables creative editing methods like bokeh, depth of field, and time-lapse, which improve the aesthetic appeal of the images overall. The growth of smartphones, social media facial recognition, artificial intelligence, and even virtual reality has an impact on the global photo editor app market.

Additionally, the installation of a photo editor app is encouraged by the need for digital photos and the corresponding development in camera technology. As social media has grown, more people are posting their photos on platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

The demand for photo editor app has surged as a result of users wanting to make sure that their photographs look their best before sharing them online. As a result, during the past few years, the number of downloads for photo editing apps has drastically increased.

Moreover, the app's capacity to be customized and linked with existing corporate systems is also valued by enterprise users. Enterprise customers may also seek out apps that meet strict criteria for security, scalability, and customer service.

The market in India is being driven by the increase in the popularity of photo editor apps that use machine learning. Additionally, it is projected that the market is likely to rise as a result of the surging need for flipping capability and predetermined preset controls in the photo editor app.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, it is predicted that the US rule the photo editor app market, with a CAGR of 3.6%. It has a market share of 28.3% in 2022.

The market for photo editor app increased at a 5% CAGR between 2017 and 2022, citing FMI's study.

The expansion in China is anticipated to expand at an adequate CAGR of 5.6% by 2033. China’s market generates a share of 16.3% in 2022.

Japan's demand for photo editor app is estimated to have a CAGR of 6% by 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the photo editor app market is likely to increase in India at 8.5% CAGR, respectively.

Based on platform, Android/iOS segments dominate the industry, with a CAGR of 5.6% by 2033.

Artists/Individual segment dominate the market's revenue share based on end users, with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2033.



Top Players are Aiming for the Largest Market Share.

The growing demand for AI-based photo editor app is advantageous for service providers. The higher subscription costs for the premium editions of the photo editor app are impeding the company's ability to grow. Currently, key stakeholders are focusing on the adoption of photo and video apps with various access levels.

Major key players in the market are ACD System International Inc., Corel Corporation, Dxo Optic, Phase One A/S, MAGIX Software GmbH, Adobe Inc, On1 Inc. and Serif Ltd.

Adobe Photoshop Express has recently received an update for iOS and Android devices. Along with a redesigned user interface, the application also contains additional features including curves, support for RAW images, and improved editing tools.

Google has released a new software called Google Photos that lets users organize, edit, and store their photos on any device. The program additionally provides automated organizing, a variety of editing options, and the opportunity to share photos with close friends and family.

Key segments

By Platform:

Android/iOS

Windows

Mac



By End User:

Artist/Individuals

Enterprise Users

Educational Users



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

