Proactive news headlines including Aldoro Resources, West Wits Mining, Suvo Strategic Minerals and Oar Resources

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) is encouraged by initial diamond drilling outcomes at the Narndee Igneous Complex, which is prospective for nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) mineralisation, in Western Australia's Murchison Terrane. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has returned “significant” gold intersections in a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Mt Cecelia Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has wrapped up the purchase of Muchea Silica Sand Project in Western Australia after completion of the tenement purchase of exploration licence application E70/4981. Click here

Oar Resources Ltd has submitted applications for five additional tenements surrounding its three already granted tenements at the Denchi Lithium Project near Wiluna in Western Australia’s Northern Goldfields. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd and partner Talon Energy Ltd (ASX:TPD) welcome the completion of farm-out negotiations and the signing of a binding term sheet with New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (NZO) which will acquire a 25% interest in Permits L7 and EP 437 in the north Perth Basin of Western Australia. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd-led seed financing has helped MoviePass Inc – a technology platform enhancing the exploration of the film and moviegoing experience – to accelerate the beta relaunch of its movie theatre subscription service. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is honing in on emerging high-grade gold thanks to reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drilling along the Cardinia Gold Project’s Eastern Corridor in WA. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has mobilised six diamond drill rigs to the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil as it readies to drill 65,000 metres in a resource expansion program designed to grow the Colina and Colina West prospects’ mineral resource estimates. Click here

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has achieved two major operational milestones at its Century Mine and Karumba Port Facility in Queensland. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) is preparing to begin maiden drilling at the Simandou North Iron Project in Guinea after an initial mapping program visually confirmed the locations of significant iron-bearing formations. Click here

SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) has made some board changes effective today, with the resignation of Grant Mooney as a non-executive director and the appointment of Roger Smith in the capacity of executive director. Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has struck an exploration joint venture (JV) with fellow ASX-lister Octava Minerals Ltd (ASX:OCT), establishing a partnership that increases FME’s exposure to nickel-copper-platinum group metal (PGM) opportunities in the East Kimberley. Click here

Evion Group NL (ASX:EVG) has completed a scoping study confirming the “strong opportunity” in Europe to produce material for use in lithium-ion batteries by value-adding graphite concentrate from the Maniry Project in Madagascar. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has completed a review of safety data from the dose escalation phase of the DARRT-2 trial assessing the effect of Veyonda ® in combination with low-dose external beam radiotherapy on metastatic cancers. Click here

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) has unearthed more high-grade lithium during rock chip sampling at its Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in Western Australia. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has identified a number of large rare earth element (REE) targets in magnetic and radiometric surveying over the Dooley Downs Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX) has kicked off a 1,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) program at the Canbelego Copper Project joint venture with Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) (Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS)) in the Cobar Basin of New South Wales. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Ltd (ASX:LMG) could have a major impact in North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean after upgrading its exclusive distribution agreement with Metal Exchange Corporation (MEC) to sell most of its magnesium into these markets. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has started the re-entry of Juanita Well in the expanded Bradbury Area of Interest (AOI) within the Arbuckle Uplift–Ardmore Basin in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

