Global Maracuja Oil Market Size Is Projected to Grow to Almost $5.4 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 10.01%, to Drive the Growth in Personal Care & Beauty Sector

Salt Lake City, UT, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Maracuja Oil Market By Application (Medical And Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Extraction Method (Hot-Pressed And Cold Pressed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Maracuja Oil Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.01% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Maracuja Oil? How big is the Maracuja Oil Industry?

Maracuja oil, also known as passionfruit oil, is a type of vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of the passionfruit plant. It is used in various cosmetic and personal care products such as skin and hair care, as well as in food and nutrition applications.

The market for maracuja oil is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients in the cosmetics and personal care industry. The oil is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants which makes it beneficial for the skin and hair, which in turn is driving the growth of the maracuja oil market.

The increasing demand for maracuja oil in food and nutrition applications is also expected to drive the growth of the market. The oil is used as a natural flavor and aroma enhancer in food products, as well as a dietary supplement for its high levels of essential fatty acids.

Another opportunity for the maracuja oil market is the increasing demand for plant-based oils in personal care and cosmetics. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of their consumption, they are choosing products made from natural ingredients over synthetic ones.

In addition, increasing awareness about the benefits of maracuja oil for skin and hair care is also expected to drive the market in the future. The market is also driven by the increase in disposable income, urbanization, and the rise in awareness of personal grooming among consumers.

Maracuja Oil Report Coverage & Overview:

Maracuja oil is extracted from seeds and flowers of Passiflora, which are also referred to as passion flowers. Moreover, maracuja oil promotes bright and smoother skin and improves hair growth. According to NCBI, various extracts from Passiflora including maracuja oil exhibited anti-hypertensive, anti-diabetic, anti-oxidant, anti-diabetic, and anti-tumor properties. For the record, maracuja oil comprises of oleic acid, linoleic acid, and palmitic acid.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/maracuja-oil-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 273+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Maracuja Oil Market: Growth Dynamics

The expansion of global maracuja oil market over the forecast timeline can be attributed to escalating demand for plant-based ingredients in the recent years. Furthermore, maracuja oil has displayed anti-bacterial and anti-wrinkle features and this has increased the scope of demand for maracuja oil across the globe. Growing awareness among end-users about health benefits accrued due to use of maracuja oil will boost the global market trends. For the record, maracuja oil offers skin, hair, and beauty benefits to the user and this has boosted the growth of the global market.

However, disruption in transport activities has severely impacted the supply chain, thereby creating hindrances for the growth of the global market. Nonetheless, anti-inflammatory, lung-protective, anti-depressant, anti-microbial, and hepatoprotective features of maracuja oil has opened new vistas of growth for the global maracuja oil market.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/maracuja-oil-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.01% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Radha Beauty, Acure Organics, Bello Natural, Au Natural Organics Company, Leven Rose, Botanical Beauty Co., RejuveNaturals LLC, NutraMarks, Inc., Russell Organics, Tarte, Inc., and others Key Segment By Application, By Extraction Method and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Maracuja Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global maracuja oil market is divided into application, extraction method, and region.

Based on the application, the global maracuja oil market is sectored into medical and cosmetics & personal care. Moreover, medical segment is set to dominate the growth of the global market over the assessment period subject to large-scale use of maracuja oil in massage activities for effectively treating muscle pains and muscle aches. Apart from this, maracuja oil is used in reducing inflammation and swelling and hence it finds prominent applications in the medical sector.

In terms of extraction method, the global maracuja oil industry is segmented into hot and cold pressed segments. Moreover, cold pressed segment is predicted to dominate the global market over the assessment period as extraction through cold pressed method is done at lower temperature of almost 40-degree Fahrenheit. Furthermore, in cosmetics & personal care sector, oil that is derived at lower temperature has more value as bio-active compounds extracted at reduced temperature help in nourishing the skin effectively in comparison to bio-active compounds derived at higher temperature or through hot pressed extraction method.

The global Maracuja Oil market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Medical

Cosmetics and Personal Care

By Extraction Method

Hot Pressed

Cold Pressed

Browse the full “Maracuja Oil Market By Application (Medical And Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Extraction Method (Hot-Pressed And Cold Pressed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/maracuja-oil-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Maracuja Oil market include -

Radha Beauty

Au Natural Organics Company

Russell Organics

Acure Organics

Bello Natural

Leven Rose

NutraMarks Inc.

Botanical Beauty Co.

RejuveNaturals LLC

Tarte Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Maracuja Oil market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.01% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Maracuja Oil market size was valued at around US$ 2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2030.

The market is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization witnessed in the emerging economies

Based on application, the medical segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021

On basis of extraction method, the cold pressed segment to contribute majorly towards the overall market share during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the North American region is predicted to be a key revenue generator for the global market over the forecast timeline

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/maracuja-oil-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Maracuja Oil industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Maracuja Oil Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Maracuja Oil Industry?

What segments does the Maracuja Oil Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Maracuja Oil Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Extraction Method and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6962

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North American maracuja oil industry is predicted to expand leaps & bounds over the forecast timespan. The regional market growth over the forecast timeline can be attributed to new product launches by established industry players in the countries such as Canada. Large-scale cultivation of Passiflora in South America will further contribute to the growth of maracuja oil industry in North America.

Overall, the maracuja oil market offers significant growth opportunities for companies operating in the cosmetics and personal care, food and nutrition, and other industries.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Alterna Haircare, a key player in clean and luxury haircare industry, declared launching of a caviar anti-aging restructuring bond repair system for strengthening, restoring, and protecting the damaged hair. Moreover, this three-product system is fortified with maracuja oil for preventing hair breaking along with providing it high strength. The strategic move will boost the use of maracuja oil with other products for improving the hair recovery & defense mechanism in Canada. Furthermore, it will help Canadians unleash the restoring power of caviar extracts & maracuja oil combined with bond enforcing technology of Alterna.

In December 2022, ColorPop Cosmetics, a key U.S.-based player in the global cosmetics industry, introduced Pretty Please Makeup Collection which comprised of maracuja oil as one of its ingredients. Such moves are likely to amplify the growth of the maracuja oil industry in the U.S. and across the globe.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/maracuja-oil-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence maracuja oil market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the maracuja oil market during 2022-2030?

Which are the key major players in maracuja oil market growth?

Which region will contribute notably towards the maracuja oil market value?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Hydrogen Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hydrogen-market

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-market

Distributed Power Generation Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/distributed-power-generation-market

Arc Flash Protection Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/arc-flash-protection-market

Bunker Fuel Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/bunker-fuel-market

Environmental Testing Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/environmental-testing-market

E-Waste Management Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/e-waste-management-market

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/geothermal-heat-pumps-market

Advanced Energy Storage System Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/advanced-energy-storage-systems-market

LNG Bunkering Market Size: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/lng-bunkering-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?