Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is Expected to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% Between 2016 and 2030, From $650 Million | Industry Share, Market Trends Analysis

Washington, DC, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Pigments Market By Type (Special Effect Pigments, Surface Treated Pigments, Nano Pigments, Natural Colorants, And Others), By Composition (Organic Pigments And Inorganic Pigments), By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect & Special Purpose Products, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cosmetic Pigments Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 650 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1354 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The market size and growth of the cosmetic pigments industry is dependent on factors such as increasing demand for personal care products, rising disposable income, and growing population. The market is also influenced by trends such as increasing use of natural and organic ingredients, and growing popularity of e-commerce for cosmetics sales.

What are Cosmetic Pigments? How big is the Cosmetic Pigments Industry?

Cosmetic Pigments Report Coverage & Overview:

A colored substance that is insoluble in water or almost insoluble in water is referred to as a pigment. Conversely, dyes typically become soluble at some point during their use. In contrast to dyes, which are typically organic substances, pigments are inorganic substances. Lapis lazuli, ochre, and charcoal are a few examples of ancient and modern pigments. Cosmetic pigments add a variety of colors, textures, and looks to cosmetic products. Cosmetic pigments come in a variety of hues, as well as white pigments, metallic tones, and other substances. They are used to create personal care items like skincare, nail polish, hair color, and lip care.

The cosmetic pigments market refers to the sales of pigments used in the cosmetics and personal care industry. These pigments are used to add color and enhance the appearance of cosmetics products such as lipsticks, eye shadows, blushes, and nail polishes. The market is segmented based on types of pigments, application, and geography.

Global Cosmetic Pigments Market: Growth Dynamics

The market for cosmetic pigments is predicted to rise as a result of the rapidly evolving cosmetic trends and the rising adoption of international styles and trends. Due to the always-expanding demand for cosmetics such as foundation, face powder, lipsticks, eye shadow palettes, and lip stains, the industry is predicted to grow dramatically. Future demand for global cosmetic pigments market is projected to rise as a result of rising acceptance of global trends and consumers stepping outside of their comfort zones to experiment with colorful cosmetics.

In addition, growth in the demand for color cosmetics like nail paint, eyeshadow, eyeliners, hair colors, and others has been brought on by the rise in discretionary spending in both developed and developing countries, particularly among women workers. The market's expansion may be further bolstered by alliances and joint ventures between the leading companies, including Koel Colors, Eckart, Sun Chemicals, and others. However, the stringent regulation associated with cosmetic pigments acts as a major restraining factor for the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 650 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1354 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Sun Chemical, Altana, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited, Clariant, Huntsman Corporation, Colormatrix, LANXESS, Venator Materials PLC, GEOTECH, Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd., Yipin Pigments, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.,LTD., Ferro Corporation, Dayglo Color Corp, Elemental SRL, Kolortek Co., Ltd, Sandream Impact LLC, VIBFAST PIGMENTS PVT. LTD., Neelikon, Miyoshi Kasei, Inc., ECKART, Kobo Dynamic Website among others. Key Segment By Type, By Composition, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Cosmetic Pigments Market: Segmentation Analysis



The global cosmetic pigments market is segmented based on the type, composition, application, and region.

Based on the composition, the market is segmented into organic pigments and inorganic pigments. The organic pigments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Organic cosmetic pigments, which are composed of carbon molecules, are utilized in the toning, priming, mica, and lake color markets. Metallic salt and soluble dye are precipitated to create the colors found in lakes. The product is extremely adaptable and stable. Organic pigments are superior to synthetic pigments in terms of quality, certification, and brightness. The increased awareness of the advantages of utilizing organic goods will drive the predicted rapid expansion of organic cosmetic pigments.

Based on application, the market is categorized into facial makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, hair color products, special effect & special purpose products, and others. The facial makeup segment holds a significant market share during the forecast period. Foundation, blushers, face bronzing lotions, creams, powders, loose & pressed powders, and mineral powders are some of the products used for facial makeup. To achieve an even skin tone, foundations are skin-colored cosmetic products that are applied to the face.

The market in this application is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for foundations and face powders, among other core makeup products. The covering pigments used in facial makeup include kaolin, zinc oxide, and titanium dioxide. These provide a white tint that reflects light and brings out the color of the skin's natural pigment. The fact that these chemicals are UV-protective is an added benefit. Thus, titanium dioxide is used to give brighter hues to cosmetic pigments used in facial cosmetics products including foundation, blushers, and powders.

The global Cosmetic Pigments market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Special Effect Pigments

Surface Treated Pigments

Nano Pigments

Natural Colorants

Others

By Composition

Organic Pigments

Inorganic Pigments

By Application



Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Special Effect & Special Purpose Products

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cosmetic Pigments market include -

Merck KGaA

BASF SE

Sun Chemical

Altana

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Clariant

LANXESS

Venator Materials PLC

GEOTECH

Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd.

Yipin Pigments

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.,LTD.

Ferro Corporation

Dayglo Color Corp

Elemental SRL

Kolortek Co. Ltd

Huntsman Corporation

Colormatrix

Sandream Impact LLC

VIBFAST PIGMENTS PVT. LTD.

Neelikon

Miyoshi Kasei Inc.

ECKART

Kobo Dynamic Website

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cosmetic Pigments market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cosmetic Pigments market size was valued at around US$ 650 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1354 million by 2030.

Constantly changing trends in cosmetics, and increased adaptation of global styles and trends are anticipated to augment the growth of the cosmetic pigments market.

Based on the type, the special effect pigments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the composition, the inorganic pigments segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on region, Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cosmetic Pigments industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cosmetic Pigments Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cosmetic Pigments Industry?

What segments does the Cosmetic Pigments Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cosmetic Pigments Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Composition, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Europe held the largest global cosmetic pigments market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the high consumption of facial makeup by a wide customer base in Europe. Besides, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period due to increased consumption of cosmetics in China, South Korea, India, and Japan, coupled with low labor costs for production in these countries as compared to western nations.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2019, an exclusive, long-term strategic partnership in the area of customized personal care products was announced by BASF and B2B Cosmetics. The personalization system, marketed by B2B Cosmetics under the name Emuage technology, will assist BASF in bringing distinctive expertise in personal care products. By simply selecting capsules, inserting them into the machine, and obtaining the finished product, users of the Emuage technology can make their personalized personal care products. The company was able to introduce this innovative technology to the market owing to this partnership.

