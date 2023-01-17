Global Soft Drink Concentrates Market Size Is Expected to Increase to $53.4 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.39%

Houston, TX, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Soft Drink Concentrates Market By Packaging (Bottles, Stand Up Pouches, And Cans), By Product Type (Non-Carbonated, And Carbonated), By Sales Channel (Retail, Institutional Sale, And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Soft Drink Concentrates Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 35.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 53.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.39% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Soft Drink Concentrates? How big is the Soft Drink Concentrates Industry?

Soft Drink Concentrates Report Coverage & Overview:

A soft drink is defined as a non-alcoholic beverage that usually, but does not necessarily contain a carbonated liquid which is most likely water along with other ingredients like artificial sweeteners and flavors. Natural soft drinks are derivatives of fresh fruits, berries, cocoa, herbs, and roots. The word soft drink was developed to distinguish between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. A soft drink concentrate is created by removing the majority of the solvent. They are beverages made using distilled water and other artificial agents. Some of the sweetening agents included in the production are sugar, corn syrup, and other materials.

These substances can vary in quantity depending on the final product the manufacturer wishes to produce. Almost 80% of soft drink is made of water which results in the increased weight of soft drink and ultimately the process of shipping becomes expensive. This is one of the major reasons why soft drink manufacturers convert the drink into concentrates since the volume of the product decreases considerably and more products can be shipped at relatively low prices. It is comparatively easier to store soft drink concentrates as opposed to soft drinks since they have a thick consistency and can be easily transported without worrying about spillage. Consumers can dilute the soft drink concentrates based on personal preference making it more desirable than bottled soft drinks that have a uniform quantity of all ingredients and cannot be customized.

Global Soft Drink Concentrates Market: Growth Dynamics

The global soft drink concentrates market is projected to grow owing to the increasing research and development in the packaging industry that has allowed safe storage and transportation of a magnitude of products. Earlier since there were limited packaging options, only certain products could be stored for a longer duration, and transportation almost always led to the loss of some products due to physical or chemical damage. However, with the growing developments in the packaging industry, market players now have the option to invest in product innovation as the packaging industry also undergoes multiple new additions. Some of the changes include the development of sustainable forms of packaging in contrast to non-environmentally-friendly packaging systems.

The global market could face challenges due to the growing resistance toward plastic packaging in the food and beverage industry. The F&B sector is one of the largest producers of plastic waste as more than 80% of plastic packaging turns into non-reusable waste. Since plastic is non-biodegradable, it pollutes the environment over time. There has been a growing awareness amongst end-consumers along with increasing activities undertaken by agencies dealing in ecological systems, the global market players are under tremendous pressure to opt for more sustainable forms of packaging. However, issues like high cost, nonavailability of raw materials, and requirement of high funds are restricting the players from foraying into developing other solutions.

The growing product innovation may provide excellent growth opportunities while a strict regulatory landscape is expected to challenge the global market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 35.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 53.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.39% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players The Coca-Cola Company, Royal Crown Cola Company Inc., Pepsico Inc., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Cott Corporation, Monster Beverage Corporation, Royal Cosun, Dohler Group, Big Red Inc., and David Berryman Limited. Key Segment By Packaging, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Soft Drink Concentrates Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global soft drink concentrates market is segmented based on packaging, product type, sales channel, and region

Based on product type, the global market divisions are non-carbonated and carbonated. In 2021, the former market segment witnessed the highest growth. The distinctive experience provided by non-carbonated drinks along with a growing number of the population actively choosing healthier options are the main reasons for the segmental growth. In the latest survey conducted by Gallup, almost 61% of American citizens admitted that they try to avoid carbonated drinks like soda and prefer non-carbonated versions.

Based on the sales channel, the global market divisions are retail, institutional sale, and online. The global market was dominated by the retail segment in 2021 which consists of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and all other types of brick-and-mortar shops that sell soft drink concentrates. Since retail chains offer multiple options under one roof, consumers prefer to opt for purchasing products from physical stores. As per a recent survey, more than 53% of the respondents preferred retail shops over other modes of purchase.

The global Soft Drink Concentrates market is segmented as follows:

By Packaging

Bottles

Stand Up Pouches

Cans

By Product Type

Non-Carbonated

Carbonated

By Sales Channel

Retail

Institutional Sale

Online

Browse the full “Soft Drink Concentrates Market By Packaging (Bottles, Stand Up Pouches, And Cans), By Product Type (Non-Carbonated, And Carbonated), By Sales Channel (Retail, Institutional Sale, And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/soft-drink-concentrates-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Soft Drink Concentrates market include -

The Coca-Cola Company

Royal Crown Cola Company Inc.

Pepsico Inc.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Cott Corporation

Monster Beverage Corporation

Royal Cosun

Dohler Group

Big Red Inc.

David Berryman Limited

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Soft Drink Concentrates market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.39% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Soft Drink Concentrates market size was valued at around US$ 35.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 53.4 billion by 2030.

The global soft drink concentrates market is projected to grow owing to the exponentially growing population and the sub-segment of end-consumers who consume soft drinks regularly.

Based on packaging segmentation, bottles were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on sales channel segmentation, retail was the leading channel in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Soft Drink Concentrates industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Soft Drink Concentrates Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Soft Drink Concentrates Industry?

What segments does the Soft Drink Concentrates Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Soft Drink Concentrates Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Packaging, By Product Type, By Sales Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to lead the global soft drink concentrated market due to the highly advanced packaging industry and the presence of some of the largest innovating packaging solutions providers. The US is expected to become the major contributor to regional growth. The adoption of digital printing on outer packaging is a new and effective way of marketing or branding the product and creating excellent brand-recall value. Automation has played a key role in revolutionizing the packaging industry. Other additions like edible and custom packaging solutions, 3-dimensional printing, and nanotechnology may drive global market growth. Europe may register a high CAGR due to the high product adoption rate as soft drinks are a regular part of the everyday diet for almost all European citizens.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2022, Reliance Industries, India’s leading multinational conglomerate, announced the acquisition of ‘Campa Cola’ allowing the brand to make a re-entry into the Indian market

In September 2021, Pioma Industries, makers of Rasna, a popular Indian soft drink brand, announced the launch of a new Indie Cola drink in competition with Pepsi and Coca-Cola

