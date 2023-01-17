Systemair AB Capital Markets Day

English Swedish

Press Release, January 17, 2023

Sales development November and December 2022



At the Capital Markets Day held in Systemair's Technical Center in Skinnskatteberg today, it is announced that the first two months of the company's third quarter have started strong in terms of sales. Sales for November and December 2022 exceed the same period last year by 31 percent.





Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

“Systemair's start of the third quarter shows continued good order intake and invoicing. The market situation continues to be good in most of our markets.”





For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, group.systemair.com





Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 (CET) on January 17, 2023.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

