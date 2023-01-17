Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

English Norwegian

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 10.01.2023 132 000 75.14 9 918 269 11.01.2023 132 000 75.33 9 944 180 12.01.2023 132 000 75.21 9 928 156 13.01.2023 132 000 76.20 10 058 466 16.01.2023 130 000 77.30 10 048 974 Previous transactions 10 965 000 Total transaction under the program 11 623 000 67.95 789 816 729

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 28 075 403 shares, corresponding to 1.36% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

