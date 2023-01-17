Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
10.01.2023132 00075.149 918 269
11.01.2023132 00075.339 944 180
12.01.2023132 00075.219 928 156
13.01.2023132 00076.2010 058 466
16.01.2023130 00077.3010 048 974
Previous transactions 10 965 000  
    
Total transaction under the program11 623 00067.95789 816 729

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 28 075 403 shares, corresponding to 1.36% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


Attachments

NHY Share buyback 16 01 2023