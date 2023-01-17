English Finnish

ROBIT INVOLVED IN SAUDI ARABIA'S NEOM PROJECT



One of the world's largest construction projects has started in Saudi Arabia near the northern end of the Red Sea. Neom is a futuristic city with an area of ​​26,500 square kilometers.



The Line, a 170 kilometer long building, is part of the Neom project. It will use high-speed trains for transport within the city. The rail system will require the excavation of some 28 kilometres of tunnels. In the summer of 2022, the bidding for jumbo drilling in the tunnel project was won by Jinyang R&S, one of the largest jumbo drill rental companies in Korea.

Rock tools for the tunnel jumbos will be supplied by Robit. Robit does not have a long-term supply contract, but the project is a significant opportunity.

"We have already received the first orders, size category is not yet significant in terms of invoicing. However Robit is in a good position to continue working closely with the customer," says CEO Arto Halonen.

Robit has signed a distribution agreement with the mentioned Korean company Jinyang R&S already in 2017. Drilling equipment has been delivered to numerous construction sites in Korea since then.



