CryptoSlam and Forkast.News to Form New Data Intelligence Platform, Forkast Labs

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading blockchain data analytics company CryptoSlam and Web3 media company Forkast.News announce a merger to form Forkast Labs, a first-of-its-kind Web3-focused data intelligence and media platform.

Forkast Labs was born out of a lack of standard methodology to determine the true value of Web3 assets. Until now, Web3 has been measured largely against crypto prices, which creates sentiment-driven, highly volatile, and ultimately inaccurate data that has eroded trust in the industry. Forkast Labs aims to change that by building data tools, indices, and methodologies to value the digital economy, alongside providing reporting and analysis.

The new company will start by launching flagship data indices, APIs, and business intelligence products to measure the digital economy based on real-time on-chain data. This will create a universal methodology and enable evaluation of blockchain projects that will be meaningful for any investor or participant in the digital asset space.

Former Bloomberg anchor and founder of Forkast.News, Angie Lau, and founder of CryptoSlam, Randy Wasinger, will be co-CEOs of Forkast Labs. Sarah Chang, co-founder of Forkast.News, will be COO of the combined entity.

Angie Lau said, “This merger comes at a pivotal moment for the crypto industry. The entire industry has been valued against volatile price movements, which has created a high degree of speculation. Trust in crypto has been eroded as a result, but we have the power to change that with this merger.

For the past five years, CryptoSlam and Forkast have been identifying the value, fundamentals, and utility of blockchain, with CryptoSlam telling the story through data and Forkast telling the story through journalism. Now, by bringing these two teams together, we can set a new standard of data transparency for our industry.”

Randy Wasinger said, “Joining forces with Forkast.News is an exciting milestone. CryptoSlam has established itself as the leader in multi-chain NFT data aggregation, and we now have the opportunity to parlay our infrastructure to serve an even wider audience. Just as Google organized the world’s information to make it useful for everyone, we at Forkast Labs are doing the same for the digital economy.”

Yat Siu, Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, an investor in both CryptoSlam and Forkast.News, said, “A media intelligence platform backed by industry-leading data analytics is what the blockchain industry needs right now. CryptoSlam and Forkast.News have excellent track records in their own right, and as a combined entity can bring trust and transparency to the Web3 ecosystem.”

About Forkast Labs

Forkast Labs is a data intelligence platform created through the merger of CryptoSlam and Forkast.News. Forkast Labs will organize, standardize, and create universal data tools and methodologies that allow us to assess the true value of the digital economy, in real-time. For the first time, we will be able to compare protocol against protocol, and standardize how investors can review, assess, and feel safer and more empowered to participate in the digital world. It hasn’t been possible… until now.

The new company is Delaware-based.



About CryptoSlam

Founded in 2018 by Randy Wasinger, and backed by prominent tech founders such as Mark Cuban, Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, CryptoSlam is the pioneer and industry leader in multi-chain NFT data aggregation.

About Forkast.News

Co-founded in 2018 by ex-Bloomberg Television anchor Angie Lau, and Sarah Chang, Forkast.News is a leading crypto industry news website and events business with an international team of award-winning journalists.



Press contacts:

Asia: jenny@cetaceacomms.com

Rest of World: george@rektpartners.io; jenny@rektpartners.io

