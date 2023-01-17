Service Management Platform 4me Introduces a Fully Functional Webshop

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4me® has just released a complete webshop at no extra charge to its customers. Like the other functionalities on the platform, it is simply available and ready for customers to use if they need it.

The webshop capability is a major new feature that was much requested by 4me partners and customers. This sophisticated functionality has now been added to 4me, making the platform even more complete to further improve service delivery and user experience. The 4me Shop allows employees from customer organizations (and their customers) to order products, services, or subscriptions directly from the same 4me Self Service portal they use to request support, provide approval, work on project tasks, and register time.

Efficient workflows and seamless integration between accounts

One of 4me's strong features is its unique architecture, which allows for easy and seamless integration between accounts. This is also true for the shop feature. When an organization creates a shop article and relates that to an active service level agreement (SLA) of an external customer, this customer can allow its users to purchase this article. The visibility of articles in the shop is determined by the SLAs for which the user has coverage. No additional maintenance is needed; users automatically only see relevant items in the shop.

Service Level Managers can define which customers or organizations have access to the shop and are able to configure their own shop by changing product names, descriptions, pricing, and other fields. This way, it is possible to rebrand and resell products and services from a provider or just change the prices. This is particularly beneficial to managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers.

Like all other services in 4me, the shop comes with efficient workflows to manage orders. Each article can have its own unique workflow for preparation and delivery, including approval stages.

High on the customer wish list

4me strives to offer its customers one unified enterprise service management platform that is and stays as complete as possible for the most efficient and user-friendly service delivery. It releases product updates and new functionalities every week, at no extra cost for 4me customers. This time it happened to be a major new functionality.

"We like to involve our partners and customers in determining the direction of the platform. A webshop was high on the wish list. As this is a major new capability, it took a while to develop and perfect, but we are thrilled with the final result and so are our customers. It will make a real difference to organizations who want to further reduce complexity and are looking to provide employees and customers with one easy-to-use portal for every service they need."

Cor Winkler Prins, Co-Founder and CEO of 4me

Complete visibility and control

As everything takes place in 4me, customers have end-to-end visibility and complete control, making it very easy to track and audit the shop.

