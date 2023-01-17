2022 Small Pharma Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Market Report - Learn how Your Peers at Small and Emerging Sponsor Companies Select their CROs

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking - Small Pharma Market (3rd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understand the small and emerging biopharma landscape. Are the needs, perceptions, and interactions of this segment different compared to the wider audience of Phase II/III clinical development outsourcers? In a word, yes.

The goal, therefore, of this small and emerging biopharma report is two-fold. First, this research will help small and emerging biopharma companies make more informed CRO selection decisions. Second, these findings will help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies to better accommodate small and emerging biopharma companies.

As these companies continue to increase their role in drug development and innovation, the publisher knows the importance of keeping a pulse on this subset.

Our goal remains the same - provide quality market research to ensure both sponsors and providers can glean what they need to make the best decisions possible for their clinical development programs and service offerings.



What you will learn:

Small & Emerging Sponsors:

Learn how your peers at small and emerging sponsor companies select their CROs, including key CRO attributes they evaluate, prevalence of PPAs, and the use of outside consultants for CRO selection advice

Discover how others at small sponsors evaluate CROs in terms of their personal preference and cost perceptions. Read their rationale for assigning CRO satisfaction scores to further understand how they assess their experiences with service providers

Service Providers:

Refine your marketing efforts by focusing on what customers say makes an organization stand out to small and emerging biopharma companies

Uncover the factors influencing small and emerging sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are increasing in importance for future outsourcing

Major Topics:

Service Provider Selection Process

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Study Data

Demographics

Service Provider Selection Process

Preferred Provider Agreements

Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers

Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers

Use of Outside Consultants

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference among Users

Cost Perceptions

Cost Experience among Users

CRO Loyalty

Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Use Again

Likelihood to Recommend

Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted

Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers

Service Provider Usage

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Differentiation

Service Provider Cost Perceptions

Use of Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers

Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance

Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers

Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers

Use of Outside Consultants

Demographics

Company Type

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement by Phase

Involvement in Clinical Development

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

Years of Industry Experience

