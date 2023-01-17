2022 Small Pharma Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Market Report - Learn how Your Peers at Small and Emerging Sponsor Companies Select their CROs

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking - Small Pharma Market (3rd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Understand the small and emerging biopharma landscape. Are the needs, perceptions, and interactions of this segment different compared to the wider audience of Phase II/III clinical development outsourcers? In a word, yes.
The goal, therefore, of this small and emerging biopharma report is two-fold. First, this research will help small and emerging biopharma companies make more informed CRO selection decisions. Second, these findings will help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies to better accommodate small and emerging biopharma companies.
As these companies continue to increase their role in drug development and innovation, the publisher knows the importance of keeping a pulse on this subset.
Our goal remains the same - provide quality market research to ensure both sponsors and providers can glean what they need to make the best decisions possible for their clinical development programs and service offerings.
What you will learn:
Small & Emerging Sponsors:
- Learn how your peers at small and emerging sponsor companies select their CROs, including key CRO attributes they evaluate, prevalence of PPAs, and the use of outside consultants for CRO selection advice
- Discover how others at small sponsors evaluate CROs in terms of their personal preference and cost perceptions. Read their rationale for assigning CRO satisfaction scores to further understand how they assess their experiences with service providers
Service Providers:
- Refine your marketing efforts by focusing on what customers say makes an organization stand out to small and emerging biopharma companies
- Uncover the factors influencing small and emerging sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are increasing in importance for future outsourcing
Major Topics:
- Service Provider Selection Process
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Study Data
- Demographics
Key Topics Covered:
Copyright and Usage Guidelines
How to Use this Report
Small & Emerging Biopharma Segment
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Demographics
Participant Criteria
Major Sections
Service Provider Selection Process
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference among Users
- Cost Perceptions
- Cost Experience among Users
- Summary Table
- CRO Loyalty
- Overall Satisfaction
- Likelihood to Use Again
- Likelihood to Recommend
Study Data
- Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted
- Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers
- Service Provider Usage
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Differentiation
- Service Provider Cost Perceptions
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers
- Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
- Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants
Demographics
- Company Type
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
- Involvement in Clinical Development
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
- Years of Industry Experience
About the Publisher
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1w1qc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.