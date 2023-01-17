Global Interactive Response Technology (IRT) Benchmarking & Market Dynamics 2022: Provider Selection Process, Outsourcing Trends, Provider Perceptions, Provider Performance, Company Profiles

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IRT Benchmarking & Market Dynamics (4th Ed)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Interactive Response Technology (IRT) space, also sometimes called Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), has continued to evolve since 2014.

Over the years, clinical technologies have been driven by the need to integrate, yielding a landscape of integrated technology providers and full-service CROs that offer IRT as part of a suite of other technologies. There are few dedicated IRT providers left among the market leaders, and customers continue to value integration with EDC, CTMS, eCOA, and other technologies above all else.



The clinical technology industry continues to see a lot of change, including mergers, acquisitions, and spin-offs among leaders in the space. Furthermore, decentralized trials have disrupted traditional clinical trial methods, challenging IRT providers to support direct to patient shipping and other unmet needs. Amidst all of the upheaval, the publisher aims to stay abreast of the latest trends in clinical technology and to keep a pulse on outsourcing trends and provider performance.



This report digs into the IRT provider evaluation process, including which criteria are most important for choosing a provider, the role of build complexity in provider selection, and critical quality measures for IRT systems.

Also included is an overview of outsourcing trends, such as usage of preferred provider agreements, how rates of outsourcing to third party providers differ across company sizes, suggested improvements to IRT systems from users, and unmet needs in decentralized trials.

In keeping with the benchmarking methodology used across many of the publisher's reports, this report includes an analysis of key metrics of brand strength, a metric based on pure perception in the marketplace, as well as brand performance, which is based on respondent evaluations of their recent interactions with service providers.



What you will learn:

Pharmaceutical, Biopharma, or Biotech Sponsor Organizations and CROs:

Learn which IRT solutions are being utilized most by your peers

Understand which providers are performing well against 17 key criteria and might be a good fit for your studies

Learn how others in the outsourcing community are evaluating and maintaining relationships with their favorite providers

IRT Service Providers:

Understand the importance sponsors place on various service attributes and technical capabilities when selecting an IRT solution

Understand how your brand is perceived in the marketplace

Benchmark your performance against 21 service providers across 17 attributes based on the experience of real users in the IRT outsourcing community

Read verbatim responses to understand why respondents prefer specific solutions, what improvements they would like to see in future versions of IRT, and what suggestions they have for supporting decentralized trials

Major Topics:

IRT Provider Selection Process

Outsourcing Trends

IRT Provider Perceptions

IRT Provider Performance

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:



Copyright and Usage Guidelines



How to Use this Report



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Respondent Demographics and Qualifications



Number of Ratings per Company



Major Sections



IRT Provider Selection Process

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important Provider Selection Criteria

Selection Criteria Increasing in Importance

Complexity of Clinical Trials

Vendor Selection: Complexity

Vendor Selection: Therapeutic Expertise

Critical Quality Measures for IRT Systems

Outsourcing Trends

Primary Section Takeaways

IRT Usage

Preferred Provider Agreements

Desired IRT Improvements

Desired Reporting Improvements

IRT Performance in Decentralized Trials

Direct to Patient Shipping

Unmet IRT Needs in Decentralized Trials - Selected Statements

IRT Provider Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage

Industry Leadership

Provider Preference

Provider Preference Among Users

Reasons for IRT Provider Preference

Selected Reasons for IRT Provider Preference - Top 8 Providers

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider

Selected Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - Top 8 Providers

Cost Perceptions

IRT Provider Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

Capabilities

User-Friendliness

Staff Characteristics/Support

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across IRT Providers

Capabilities

User-Friendliness

Staff Characteristics/Support

Company Service Quality Profiles

Brand Snapshot

Study Data

IRT Provider Familiarity and Reported Usage

IRT Leaders, Unprompted

Other Responses

IRT Leaders, Prompted

IRT Provider Preference

Reasons for IRT Provider Preference

Reasons for IRT Provider Preference - by Provider

4G Clinical Prancer RTSM

Almac IXRS-3

Aris Global Lifesphere

Calyx IRT

Cenduit/IQVIA (CIRT2)

Clario RTSM

Endpoint Clinical PULSE

ICON Flex Advantage

Medidata Rave RTSM

Medpace ClinTrak IRT

Oracle

PPD IRT

S-Clinica ClinVision IRT

Signant Health SmartSignals RTSM

Suvoda IRT

Veracity Logic (now Veeva RTSM)

YPrime IRT

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Provider - by Provider

4G Clinical Prancer RTSM

Almac IXRS-3

Aris Global Lifesphere

Calyx IRT

Cenduit/IQVIA (CIRT2)

Clario RTSM

Endpoint Clinical PULSE

ICON Flex Advantage

Medidata Rave RTSM

Medpace ClinTrak IRT

Oracle

PPD IRT

S-Clinica ClinVision IRT

Signant Health SmartSignals RTSM

Suvoda IRT

Veracity Logic (now Veeva RTSM)

YPrime IRT

Cost Perceptions

Selection Drivers

Future Selection Drivers

Complexity of Trials

Impact of Complexity on Vendor Selection

Experience Preference

Better Functionality Preference

IRT as Vendor's Main Service

Critical Quality Measures for IRT Systems

In-house vs Outsourced IRT Use

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Percent of IRT Work Awarded to Preferred Providers

Desired IRT Improvements

Desired Reporting Improvements

Future Use of Dedicated IRT Suppliers vs Integrated Service Companies

Importance of Technology vs Professional Implementation/ Customization

IRT Performance in Decentralized Trials

Direct to Patient Shipping

Unmet IRT Needs in Decentralized Trials

Slightly met my needs

Somewhat met my needs

Mostly met my needs

Service Provider Drill-downs

4G Clinical Prancer RTSM

Almac IXRS-3

Aris Global Lifesphere

Calyx IRT

Cenduit/IQVIA (CIRT2)

Clario RTSM (formerly Bioclinica)

DSG eCaseLink IRT

Endpoint Clinical PULSE

ICON Flex Advantage

Medidata Rave RTSM

Medpace Clintrak IRT

Medrio RTSM

Oracle

PPD IRT

Premier Research

S-Clinica ClinVision IRT

Signant Health SmartSignals RTSM

Suvoda IRT

Veracity Logic (now Veeva RTSM)

Worldwide Clinical Trials IxRS

YPrime IRT

Demographics

Company Type

Company Size

Office Location

Job Level

Decision-making Responsibility

Number of Current Clinical Trials

Clinical Technology Familiarity

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c249ky

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.