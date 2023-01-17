Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Worth USD 1348.63 Mn by 2029 Global Per Capita Income, Growing Digital Dependency, Online Shopping

Pune, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the " Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market " research published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 795.45 Million in 2021 to USD 1348.63 Million in 2029, at a CAGR of 18.77 percent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029. Internet penetration, online shopping, and growing consumer awareness about e-commerce are expected to drive market growth.



Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology used to forecast the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market began with capturing data on key vendor revenues. The market size of individual segments was determined through various secondary sources including industry associations, white papers, and journals. Market players’ offerings were also taken into consideration to determine market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to arrive at the overall size of the market, by considering the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce adoption rate and Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce pricing by key players, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key industry personnel, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and related executives in the market. Data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments.

The Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor like a company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites, and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The research uses an objective and fair way to conduct an in-depth analysis of the development trend of the industry, providing support and evidence for customer competition analysis, development planning , and investment decision-making.

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview

Business-to-consumer (B2C) refers to the method of a company selling its goods directly to a consumer , either through its own website or a third-party marketplace. Companies that buy in bulk from suppliers through B2B e-commerce transactions and then offer those products to customers directly have completed a B2B-to-B2C transaction. The adoption of modern e-commerce technology and the avalbalibity of alternatives for protected payments are expected to drive market growth. Increasing collaboration between B2C e-commerce and FinTech and online shopping drives the market demand in 2021. Cross-border e-growing commerce's popularity as a new foundation for cross-border trade is attracting the attention of professionals and businesses looking to increase their international trade which creates an opportunity.

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for international trade and police influence market growth. Cross-border e-commerce platforms give Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMEs) access to both a domestic and international consumer base, which provides opportunities for growth. Due to the popularity of social media applications, a wide range of marketing options are now accessible, helping in the growth of the international B2C e-commerce industry. The growth is fueled by the increasing importance of internet marketing tools like Google and Facebook advertisements. Increasing Payment fraud, consumer data, and increasing production costs hamper market growth.

Lower pricing and more product variety are the primary drivers of the online shopping trend from the consumer's perspective. Furthermore, as E-Commerce companies and distribution providers improve their logistical capabilities, customers will be able to collect their international online orders more quickly, removing some of the primary barriers to cross-border buying. Globalization has increased the amount and diversity of cross-border transactions in services and products due to the rapid and extensive diffusion of technology. This has impacted the industrial dynamics of the Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market.

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Thanks to the growing internet and the adoption of smartphones. emerging countries like Japan, India, South Korea, and China held the significant regional market share in 2021. Internet penetration and changing shopping behavior and growing consumer awareness of e-commerce are some of the driving factors that impact market growth.

North America held the second-largest market share in 2021. The growing competition in market players and emerging new market players increasing the market demand also, the high price level in north America contributes to market growth and allows customers to shop at affordable rates, which will highly impact the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market.

Market Size in 2021 USD 795.45 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 3148.63Mn. CAGR 18.77% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce MarketKey Competitors:

Amazon.com Inc.

Etsy Inc

eBay Inc

Alibaba Group

Wish Inc

Vee Pee

Cnova

Asos Plc

Fruugo

JD.com (Jing Dong)

Apple Inc

DHL Group

Box Me

Pay pal

Asia Commerce

Sing Post

Shipping Cart

Anchanto

SIA Joom (Latvia)

Zalando

