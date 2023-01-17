English French

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO,

OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL

TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Paris, 17 January 2023

Bel announces the launch of a tender offer

on its bonds due April 2024

Bel announces today the launch of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) on its €500,000,000 1.50 per cent. bonds due April 2024 (ISIN: FR0013251329) issued in 2017 and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (the “Bonds”), up to a maximum acceptance nominal amount of €150,000,000. Bel reserves the right to increase or decrease such amount at its discretion.

This Tender Offer is being undertaken as part of Bel’s balance sheet management, as well as to provide liquidity to holders of the Bonds.

The Tender Offer begins on Tuesday 17 January 2023 and will expire on Tuesday 24 January 2023 at 4:00pm (CET), subject to changes as a result of any extension, termination, withdrawal, re-opening or amendment of the Tender Offer. The results are expected to be announced as soon as practicable on 25 January 2023.

Important information

This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the Bonds or an invitation to sell the Bonds, or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

About Bel

The Bel Group is a world leader in branded cheese and a major player in the healthy snack market. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands include such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Babybel®, Boursin®, Nurishh®, Pom’Potes®, and GoGo squeeZ®, as well as some 20 local brands. Together, these brands helped the Group generate sales of €3.38 billion in 2021.

Some 11,800 employees in almost 60 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the deployment of the Group's mission to champion healthier and responsible food for all. Bel products are prepared at 29 production sites and distributed in nearly 120 countries.

www.groupe-bel.com

