Pet Care Market Size to Hit USD 325.74 Billion by 2028 | At 5.6% CAGR

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global pet care market size is expected to reach USD 325.74 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growing shift towards plant-based and nutritious food among animal owners will foster healthy growth of the pet care market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Pet Care Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 207.90 billion in 2020.

Introduction of Advanced Pet Care Products to Favor Growth

The development of innovative animal care products by prominent companies such as location tracker devices, cardboard pet feeder devices, smart laser cat toys, and others will have a tremendous impact on the market. For instance, in February 2020, Nestle S.A. launched ‘Unleashed’ a global pet care industry's global innovation program. This program was aimed to provide total funding of USD 51,922.4 to the start-up companies associated with the manufacturing of various pet care items from Europe, North America, Middle East by the end of 31st March 2020. Moreover, the heavy demand for premium quality animal products is expected to spur the pet care market's opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Pet Care Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 325.74 Billion Base Year 2020 Pet Care Market Size in 2020 USD 207.90 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 170 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Pet Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region Pet Care Market Growth Drivers High Spending on Pet Care to Favor Enormous Growth Initiatives for Advanced Pet Care Products to Support the Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the pet care market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

The J.M. Smucker Company (Ohio, U.S.)

Unicharm Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (Kansas, U.S.)

SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC (Missouri, U.S.)

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Bretten, Germany)

Heristo AG (Bad Rothenfelde, Germany

Mars Incorporated (Virginia, U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Spectrum Brands Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Diana Group (Bang Krachao, Thailand)

Prevalence of Coronavirus in Animals to Uplift Market during Pandemic



The increasing concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus in dogs have accelerated demand for dog healthcare products among dog owners. For instance, from 1st December 2019 to 1st February 2020, Fox News reported a tenfold increase in the sales of the total number of dog face masks in China. Moreover, the surging pet ownership will consequently favor the growth of the market amid the coronavirus. According to a survey ‘2019-2020 APPA National Pet Ownership’ conducted by American Pet Products Organization, as of 2020, 67% of U.S. households owned a pet over 56% in 1988.

Regional Analysis:

High Spending on Animal Care to Boost Market in North America

North America's market is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the high-spending on-animal care products and services by the Canadian and U.S. population. According to the Statistical Department's data, Government of Canada, in 2019, Canadian household expenditure on pet insurance, veterinary, and other related services reached USD 2,720 million, up from USD 2,550 million in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period due to prominent companies such as Mars Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and others. Besides, the expansion plans of companies can have an excellent effect on the market in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Nestle S.A. invested USD 103.2 million to inaugurate two manufacturing facilities of pet supplies in China.

Key Development:

December 2020: Bark, a U.S. based dog products company, announced an agreement with Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The transaction of approximately $1.6 billion was involved in the merger.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Is the pet care Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 207.90 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 325.74 billion by 2028.

Who are the key players in the pet care Market?

Answer: Mars Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and Spectrum Brands Inc. are some of the global market players.

What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: The rising spending of the owners on their pets is a crucial driver for the market's growth.

