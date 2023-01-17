Air and Missile Defense Radar Market to Hit USD 10.99 Billion by 2029 | Industry Striking Growth in Germany, Israel, United States and ROW

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Air and Missile Defense Radar Market size was valued at USD 6.62 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.04 billion in 2022 to USD 10.99 billion by 2029, exhibiting a 6.57% CAGR during the forecast period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Air and Missile Defense Radar Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Hensoldt AG (Germany)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

Terma A.S. (Denmark

Thales Group (France)

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 7.04 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 10.99 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.57% 2022 -2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Platform, By Radar Type, By Application

Russia–Ukraine War Impact

Russian and Ukrainian ports are the primary export destinations for crude oil, wheat, and corn. The current conflict has halted cargo import and export via the sea, resulting in sluggish growth in the marine sector. Several European countries, on the other hand, have increased their defense budgets in 2022 in response to NATO recommendations. NATO has advised countries to increase their defense budgets to 2% of their GDP. For example, officials in Poland have declared that the defense budget will be increased to 2% of its GDP in 2022 and 3% of GDP in 2023. The increased defense budget is expected to increase naval vessel procurement, supporting the market growth.

Segments:

Ground-based Air and Missile Defense Radars to be Fastest Growing due to Higher Demand

By platform, the market is divided into airborne, land, and naval. In 2021, the naval radar segment dominated the market by having the largest share.

Rising Demand for Long Range Radars Will Boost Growth of S-band Radars

Based on radar type, the market is divided into X band radars and S band radars. The S band segment is expected to be the fastest growing in the forecast period due to technological advantage over X-band radars.

Ballistic Missile Defense to be the Fastest Growing during Forecast Years due to Rising Ballistics Missiles Threats

Based on application, the market is divided into conventional and ballistic missile defense. The ballistic missile defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of 2022-2029.

The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

Drivers and Restraints:

Developments in Hypersonic Missiles will Pave the Way for Advanced Air and Missile Defense Radars

The recent development of hypersonic missiles by the U.S., China, and Russia has created significant difficulties for the early identification of such fast-moving objects. Australia, Germany, France, India, Japan, and other nations have also contributed to the development of hypersonic missiles.

Higher operational efficiency, platform compatibility, user-oriented advanced systems, and a wide frequency band are all requirements for radar systems. Radars must occasionally operate in challenging environmental conditions, which can cause internal parts to fail.

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Hampered Procurement and Delivery Schedule of AMDR

The global market for air and missile defense radars has been considerably impacted by COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have reviewed their procurement strategies and adjusted their priorities. Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the OEMs have also encountered significant difficulties finishing ongoing projects on time.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Latest Trends Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of Covid-19 Impact on Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Impact of Covid-19 on Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Impact of Russia Ukraine War on Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Potential Opportunities due to Russia Ukraine War Impact

Air and Missile Defense Radar Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Land Naval Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Radar Type X Band Radars S Band Radars Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Conventional Ballistic Missile Defense Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



TOC Continued…!

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Demand for Land-based Radars

North America held the largest Air and Missile Defense Radar Market share. North America is expected to experience the fastest growth in the region for land-based radars.

Due to rising defense spending by China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate.

The European market, which was predicted to be the second largest in 2021, is anticipated to expand significantly as a result of rising radar purchases made as a preventative measure against a possible war between Russia and Ukraine.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global Air and Missile Defense Radar Market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: For the purpose of locating and monitoring weapons close to the China-India border, India claimed to have purchased 12 Swathi radars. Within a 50-kilometer range, Swathi can track shells, mortars, and rockets.

