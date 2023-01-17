Percy ‘Master P’ Miller Appointed Chairman of The Board for Launch Cart, Inc., an On-Demand Solution To Sourcing & Selling Products Online

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launch Cart, a leading technology company that offers an alternative to Shopify, proudly announced the appointment of Percy Miller as its Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Miller is a successful entrepreneur and investor in many business verticals. With more than 25 years of experience in the entertainment and food industries, Mr. Miller has had a long and successful career and is well respected for his business acumen.

“I’m excited to join the Launch Cart team as Chairman of the Board,” said Miller. “I’m looking forward to helping the team reach new heights through my experience, leadership, and influence. I’m passionate about helping entrepreneurs succeed, and I’m confident that together, we can make a real impact and take Launch Cart to the next level.”

Launch Cart is a revolutionary technology platform with a game-changing vision that allows entrepreneurs to get started in the world's hottest sector. Their freemium offering makes it easier than ever for entrepreneurs to launch their eCommerce business and take control of their future.

Launch Cart Co-founders Greg Writer and Bernt Ullmann shared their enthusiasm for the new appointment, "We’re thrilled to have the iconic philanthropic businessman Percy Miller join the Board of Directors as Chairman,” Writer said. Ullmann continued, “With his entrepreneurial spirit and deep understanding of the power of business, our partnership will make it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs to realize their dreams of starting an online business, building a brand, and generating income."

Those interested in starting their free online store can visit https://launchcart.com to learn more about what Launch Cart can offer. Follow Launch Chart on social media on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram @Launchcart.

For media inquiries, contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 463-6383 or Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com.

About Percy Miller

Percy Miller is a successful entrepreneur, investor, and business leader. He is the founder of P. Miller Enterprises and No Limit Records, which has sold over 100 million albums, and has been involved in numerous business ventures, including telecommunications, real estate, movies, food, and apparel. His most important endeavor is philanthropy; he founded the You Are Not Alone Foundation and the Team Hope Foundation, servicing at-risk youth and senior citizens in communities across the USA.

About Launch Cart

Launch Cart is an on-demand eCommerce platform enabling entrepreneurs and small businesses to build and manage online stores. The company provides a suite of tools and services to help businesses create and manage their online stores, including website building, product management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and more. Launch Cart’s technology is focused on creating efficiencies and solving problems in the areas of features & functionality, product sourcing, speed to market, distribution, fulfillment, inventory management, supply-side management, average order value, lifetime customer value, and providing the best data and analytics in the industry.

