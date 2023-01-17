Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market will Revenue to Cross readjusted size of US$ 744.5 million by 2028 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 650.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 744.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Vegetable Oil accounting for % of the Used Cooking Oil (UCO) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Biodiesel segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Olleco,Brocklesby Ltd,Greenergy,Harvest Energy,Uptown Biodiesel,Argent Energy,Baker Commodities,Biomotive Fuel Ltd,Darling Ingredients,Devon Biofuels,Dorset Bio Solutions,Harvest Energy,Jinzhou Chenjia Oils Co Ltd,Lywood Consulting,Nidera, The Netherlands,Organic Drive,Proper Oils,Protelux, Luxembourg,Valley Proteins Inc,Vegetable Oil Management Ltd,Waste Oil Recyclers

North America Used Cooking Oil (UCO) market is estimated at US$ million in 2021, while Europe is forecast to reach US$ million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is % in 2021, while Europe percentage is %, and it is predicted that Europe share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period 2022-2028. As for the Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) include Olleco, Brocklesby Ltd, Greenergy, Harvest Energy, Uptown Biodiesel, Argent Energy, Baker Commodities, Biomotive Fuel Ltd and Darling Ingredients, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) in 2021.

Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Vegetable Oil

Animal Oil

Processed Oil

Segment by Application

Biodiesel

Cooking Oi

Oleo-chemicals

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market: -

Olleco

Brocklesby Ltd

Greenergy

Harvest Energy

Uptown Biodiesel

Argent Energy

Baker Commodities

Biomotive Fuel Ltd

Darling Ingredients

Devon Biofuels

Dorset Bio Solutions

Harvest Energy

Jinzhou Chenjia Oils Co Ltd

Lywood Consulting

Nidera, The Netherlands

Organic Drive

Proper Oils

Protelux, Luxembourg

Valley Proteins Inc

Vegetable Oil Management Ltd

Waste Oil Recyclers

Detailed TOC of Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market Research Report 2022

1 Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Used Cooking Oil (UCO)

1.2 Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Vegetable Oil

1.2.3 Animal Oil

1.2.4 Processed Oil

1.3 Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Biodiesel

1.3.3 Cooking Oi

1.3.4 Oleo-chemicals

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.To study and analyze the global Used Cooking Oil (UCO)consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Used Cooking Oil (UCO)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Used Cooking Oil (UCO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Used Cooking Oil (UCO) Market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Used Cooking Oil (UCO) market?



Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Used Cooking Oil (UCO),Industry.



2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?



With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.



3. What are your main data sources?



Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.



4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?



Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

