Global Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Vendor Benchmarking Report 2022

The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using growth and innovation scores. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning.

As the threat landscape continues to evolve, with cyber threats becoming more sophisticated and complex in nature, it is imperative that organizations shift to a proactive cybersecurity approach. Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) provides the necessary information to achieve that.

CTI, which refers to the collection of insights about threats, is an essential component in any security program as it can provide a broad view of an organization’s threat landscape, offering visibility of trends and threat actors to proactively prepare and protect the business.

Vendors that operate in this market focus on the production of intelligence based on a variety of sources: open-source data, dark web monitoring, and human intelligence, among others. Even though each vendor’s value proposition depends on its DNA and focus, Frost & Sullivan’s research indicates that successful companies in this market share some common characteristics, such as exceptional quality and relevance of the information, as well as accuracy and reliability of the data.

CTI is a highly fragmented and competitive market. It encompasses a wide variety of players with differentiated profiles. In a field of more than 25 global industry participants, Frost & Sullivan independently plotted 13 vendors in this Frost Radar™ analysis.

Companies to Action

CrowdStrike

Cyberint

Cybersixgill

Flashpoint

Gatewatcher

Group-IB

Intel 471

Kaspersky

KELA

LookingGlass

Mandiant

Outpost24

Recorded Future

