Global Serverless Market Report 2022 with Competitive Analysis of the Top 8 Players - Google, Microsoft, IBM, AWS, Tencent, DigitalOcean, Lightbend, and Oracle

Serverless capabilities simplify and streamline enterprises' ability to develop and deploy cloud applications. In serverless architecture, code is deployed on a server when needed without requiring a technician to allocate or manage the server capacity.

Serverless computing helps developers move from developing monolithic applications to lightweight, modern development processes. Serverless computing automates the application deployment, allowing developers to focus on developing code.

The application development process is more efficient and reduces the overall cost of running the applications. Major cloud service providers offer serverless computing to customers, with several niche players providing solutions portfolios that target specific verticals.

Although the basic abstraction technology remains largely the same across provider offerings, participants differentiate themselves by adding new features to their serverless platforms and expanding serverless functionality to analytics, databases, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

The serverless computing market is in a growth stage. Leading cloud providers dominate the market, which includes several startups entering the fray with unique solution offerings. Serverless computing is forecast to see significant growth as the computing market moves from hypervisor-based to serverless architecture.

