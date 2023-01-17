Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
17 January 2023 at 01.00 p.m.
Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Perttu Purhonen
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Purhonen, Perttu
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20230116124801_122
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-01-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 358 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 358 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
AKTIA BANK PLC
For more information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Central media
www.aktia.com
