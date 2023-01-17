English Finnish

Panostaja Group Annual Report and Report on the Management and Control System 2022 published



Panostaja Group´s Annual Report 2022 with Financial Statements for the financial year November 1, 2021-October 31, 2022 has been published today.

Link to the Annual Report: https://vuosikertomus.panostaja.fi/en/annual-report-2022/

Panostaja publishes the financial statements as an xHTML file in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The main statements of the consolidated financial statements are marked with XBRL marks. The XBRL report is not verified.

Additionally, Panostaja Group´s Remuneration Report and The Report on the Management and Control System for the financial year November 1, 2021-October 31, 2022 have been published today.

The financial statement is attached to this release as both an xHTML file and a PDF file. The Remuneration Report and the Corporate Governance Statement are attached as separate PDF attachments. The Reports can also be read at www.panostaja.fi/en.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila +358 40 527 6311

Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 137,9.

www.panostaja.fi/en

