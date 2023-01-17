English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 9, 2023 to Friday January 13, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 239,126 4,114,494,367 9 January 2023 692 15,351.0260 10,622,910 10 January 2023 681 15,003.0984 10,217,110 11 January 2023 686 14,500.9621 9,947,660 12 January 2023 - - - 13 January 2023 248 14,250.5242 3,534,130 Total 9-13 January Friday 2,307 34,321,810 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,446 14,877.3416 36,389,977 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 56,991 850,451,271 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 243,879 4,185,206,154 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,042,967 18,850,252,689 9 January 2023 2,591 15,633.3925 40,506,120 10 January 2023 3,015 15,220.1708 45,888,815 11 January 2023 2,342 14,708.9432 34,448,345 12 January 2023 - - - 13 January 2023 1,285 14,488.4047 18,617,600 Total 9-13 January Friday 9,233 139,460,880 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,401 15,104.6416 111,789,452 Bought from the Foundation* 2,334 15,104.5708 35,254,068 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 227,959 3,472,799,072 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,061,935 19,136,757,089

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,047 A shares and 929,427 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.10% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments