Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced  an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 9, 2023 to Friday January 13, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)239,126 4,114,494,367
9 January 202369215,351.026010,622,910
10 January 202368115,003.098410,217,110
11 January 202368614,500.96219,947,660
12 January 2023- - -
13 January 202324814,250.52423,534,130
Total 9-13 January Friday2,307 34,321,810
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,44614,877.341636,389,977
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)56,991 850,451,271
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)243,879 4,185,206,154
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,042,967 18,850,252,689
9 January 20232,59115,633.392540,506,120
10 January 20233,01515,220.170845,888,815
11 January 20232,34214,708.943234,448,345
12 January 2023- - -
13 January 20231,28514,488.404718,617,600
Total 9-13 January Friday9,233 139,460,880
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,40115,104.6416111,789,452
Bought from the Foundation*2,33415,104.570835,254,068
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)227,959 3,472,799,072
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,061,935 19,136,757,089

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,047 A shares and 929,427 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.10% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

