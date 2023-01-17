Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 9, 2023 to Friday January 13, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|239,126
|4,114,494,367
|9 January 2023
|692
|15,351.0260
|10,622,910
|10 January 2023
|681
|15,003.0984
|10,217,110
|11 January 2023
|686
|14,500.9621
|9,947,660
|12 January 2023
|-
|-
|-
|13 January 2023
|248
|14,250.5242
|3,534,130
|Total 9-13 January Friday
|2,307
|34,321,810
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,446
|14,877.3416
|36,389,977
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|56,991
|850,451,271
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|243,879
|4,185,206,154
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,042,967
|18,850,252,689
|9 January 2023
|2,591
|15,633.3925
|40,506,120
|10 January 2023
|3,015
|15,220.1708
|45,888,815
|11 January 2023
|2,342
|14,708.9432
|34,448,345
|12 January 2023
|-
|-
|-
|13 January 2023
|1,285
|14,488.4047
|18,617,600
|Total 9-13 January Friday
|9,233
|139,460,880
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|7,401
|15,104.6416
|111,789,452
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,334
|15,104.5708
|35,254,068
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|227,959
|3,472,799,072
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,061,935
|19,136,757,089
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 212,047 A shares and 929,427 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.10% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 16 January 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2