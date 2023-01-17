Medical AI Market 2023-2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical AI Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Medical AI market during the forecast period.

Medical AI Market Segmentation: -

Segment by Type: -



AI-Integrated Hardware

Software

Services

Segment by Application: -



Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Data Management

Telemedicine

Remote Monitoring and Lifestyle Management

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Drug Discover and Clinical Trials

Virtual Assistance

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Medical AI Market: -

Activ Surgical, Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

Babylon Health

BenevolentAI

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Freenome

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Olive

Siemens Healthineers AG

Viz.ai, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

