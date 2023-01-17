AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market - Forecasts to 2028

EarlySign, Microsoft, Flatiron, Path AI, Therapixel, Tempus, Paige AI, Inc, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, SkinVision and Cancer Center.ai among others, are some of the key players in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics market is expanding owing to factors such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the lack of qualified healthcare professionals, and the rising demand for AI in medical diagnosis to cut down on mistakes.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global AI for Early Cancer Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, hospitals are expected to be the largest segment in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the component outlook, the software solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • EarlySign, Microsoft, Flatiron, Path AI, Therapixel, Tempus, Paige AI, Inc, Kheiron Medical Technologies Limited, SkinVision, and Cancer Center.ai among others, are some of the key players in the global AI for early cancer diagnostics market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/ai-for-early-cancer-diagnostics-market-3920

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Software Solutions
  • Hardware
  • Services

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Breast Cancer
  • Lung Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Brain Tumor
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Surgical Centers
  • Medical Institutes
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI for Early Cancer Diagnostic
                            
                            
                                AI Cancer Diagnostics Market
                            
                            
                                Early cancer detection tech
                            
                            
                                Artificial Intelligence
                            
                            
                                GME
                            
                            
                                AI Cancer
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data