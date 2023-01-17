The Worldwide eDiscovery Industry is Projected to Reach $25 Billion by 2031 at a 9% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eDiscovery Market By Offerings, By Organization Size, By Use Cases, By End Use Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eDiscovery market was valued at $10 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031.



The eDiscovery market share is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increased Metadata protection. Furthermore, increase in usage of digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) fuels the expansion of the market. However, high initial cost of installation and administration is the key factor constraining market expansion. On the contrary, increased market penetration across different end-use verticals is expected to propel eDiscovery market growth.



The global eDiscovery market is segmented into offering, organization size, use case, end use vertical and regions. On the basis of offering, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services.

The solutions segment is further segmented into the market forensics & collections, processing & hosting, data analytics, document review, contract solutions, business advisory solutions, spend management solutions and others. In terms of services the market is divided into document processing & administrative support, shared services, contact center services and others.



On the basis of organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of use case the market is segmented into investigation, litigation & legal operations, early case assessment and others. On the basis of end use vertical, the market is categorized into government & public sector, legal, banking, financial services, and insurance, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunications and others. Region-wise, the eDiscovery market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the market include CloudNine, CS DISCO Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, KLDiscovery Limited, Lighthouse eDiscovery Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nuix Limited, Onna Technologies Inc. and ZyLAB Technologies.



