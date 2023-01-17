Global Vessel Sealing Devices Market Share Expected to Touch USD 2,906.01 Million By 2030, at 8.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Vessel Sealing Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Vessel Sealing Devices Market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 2,906.01 million by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 1,395.70 million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030”

What are Vessel Sealing Devices? What is the Expected Size & Share of Vessel Sealing Devices Market?

Report Overview

Vessel sealing technology is used in minimally invasive surgical procedures to seal vessels. Vessel sealing devices are commonly used for cutting, coagulating, separating, and closing blood vessels. The devices use pressure and energy in the field of endoscopic surgery. For instance, Medtronic, a leader in the market for vascular sealing devices, registered record sales of USD 5.4 million for its portfolio of surgical innovations,

These devices are efficient in sealing vessels up to 7 mm in diameter. Vessel sealing devices are safe to use, efficient and require lesser time to seal the blood vessels. The growing product improvement is majorly driving the market growth. The increasing requirement for vessel sealing technologies that offer higher levels of uniformity, dependability, utility, efficiency, and safety is fueling the growth of the vessel sealing devices market demand.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medical Devices Business Services Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Bowa Medical

OmniGuide Holdings Inc.

Intuitive Surgical

Bolder Surgical LLC

KLS Martin Group

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing use of vessel sealing devices for minimally invasive surgeries is pushing the market growth

Rising product developments and an increasing number of surgical procedures are boosting market expansion. The growing use of vessel sealing devices for minimally invasive surgeries is accelerating the vessel sealing devices industry growth. The rising development of new devices that are safe and effective for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to boost the vessel sealing devices market size. Increasing R&D by Med-tech companies in proprietary low-power technology is fueling the device demand in patients of different age groups. Also, growing favorable investment in the healthcare sector by the various governments is fostering industry growth.

Moreover, the rise in demand for effective and safe surgical instruments to lessen infection rates and blood loss is anticipated to propel the market growth. The growing healthcare sector is another key factor bolstering market growth. A surge in cases of communicable and non-communicable diseases is further augmenting the healthcare sector, which is driving the market demand. Other vessel sealing devices market trends boosting its growth include the development of high-quality vessel-sealing devices and a rise in urological, gynecological, cardiovascular, and orthopedic procedures.

Segmental Analysis

The laparoscopic surgery segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on application, the laparoscopic surgery segment witnessed the major vessel sealing devices market share owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The rising public awareness about the benefits of laparoscopic procedures drives segment growth. The market is also booming due to favorable reimbursement guidelines for laparoscopic procedures in the United States. A study conducted by the Department of Surgery, Cleveland Medical Center in 2020 in the United States shows that minimally invasive surgery is gaining more and more popularity, and general surgery locals are performing fewer open operations. This will lead to an increase in the need for vessel sealing devices over the forecast period. Moreover, general procedures have a small market share because they are expensive and extend post-operative hospital stays.

Geographic Overview

The vessel sealing devices market demand in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to acquire significant growth in the market

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR over the forecast period. This growth prediction can be attributed to the rising number of investments by businesses to increase their regional presence and build out the infrastructure for healthcare.

Vessel sealing devices market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 due to the rising presence of significant companies and hospitals with cutting-edge technology in the United States and Canada. Further, Europe generated the second-largest revenue share in 2022 owing to factors including the growing elderly population along with the increasing number of operations.

Browse the Detail Report “Vessel Sealing Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vessel-sealing-devices-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In November 2019, Intuitive Surgical received FDA authorization for their SynchroSeal vascular sealer and E-100 Generator for da Vinci X/Xi surgical systems.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Vessel Sealing Devices Market report based on application, and region:

By Application Outlook

General Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

