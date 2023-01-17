Cara Therapeutics to Host Capital Markets Day on Thursday, February 16, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host an in-person and virtual Capital Markets Day in New York City on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST.



The event will highlight the launch of KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection and feature presentations during which healthcare providers will discuss the unmet medical need in pruritus associated with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease, atopic dermatitis and notalgia paresthetica. The Company’s registrational Phase 2/3 program of oral difelikefalin in notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus will also be discussed.

Presenters will include:

Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cara Therapeutics

Joana Goncalves, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Cara Therapeutics

Eric Vandal, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Cara Therapeutics

Joel Topf, M.D., FACP, Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, and Medical Director of St. Clair Nephrology Research

Jennifer Scherer, M.D., Assistant Professor of Palliative Care and Nephrology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and Director of the Kidney CARES Program at NYU Langone Health

Raj Chovatiya, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Director of the Center for Eczema and Itch at Northwestern University

Shawn Kwatra, M.D., FAAD, Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and Director of the Johns Hopkins Itch Center



To register for the event, please click here.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the event.

