Resuscitation Devices Market Is Expected to Reach USD 12.2 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global resuscitation devices market was estimated at $7.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $12.2 Billion CAGR 4.8% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Patient Type, Product Type, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rise in incidences of several respiratory conditions Growth and innovations in the medical device industry Restraints Strict regulations for the approval of resuscitation devices Lack of awareness about the usage of the products in developing economies Opportunities Increase in promotional activities by manufacturers

Impact of Covid-19 on the Resuscitation Devices Market-

Disruptions in the supply of materials and several manufacturing challenges faced by the market players impacted the global resuscitation devices market negatively.

Also, more focus on the market players in COVID-19 management other than the cardiac diseases that do not come in the emergency section except for sudden cardiac arrests hampered the market growth. However, the market has not got back on track.

The global resuscitation devices market is analyzed across patient type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By patient type, the adult segment held the largest share in 2021, nearly two-thirds of the global resuscitation devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The pediatric patients segment is also analyzed through the report.

By product type, the airway management devices segment contributed to more than half of the global resuscitation devices market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The other segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. The external defibrillators segment is also assessed through the study.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. The ambulatory care segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global resuscitation devices market report include Nihon Kohden Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teleflex Incorporated, Drgerwerk AG, ASAHI KASEI CORP, Ambu A/S, Cardinal Health Inc., Stryker Corporation, Vyaire Medical, and ICU Medical Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

