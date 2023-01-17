Pea Protein Market to cross $480 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The pea protein market valuation is anticipated to surpass USD 480 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

Strong demand for nutrient-rich foods is a major factor boosting the high consumption of pea proteins, especially in the Asia Pacific. In 2020, the dietary supplements sector was valued at USD 7.2 billion in Japan. Nutraceutical products have also gained popularity as preventive healthcare became a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. These trends will amplify the use of pea protein products in food applications to meet the functional and nutritional needs of consumers. Likewise, the shifting preference toward meat alternatives will create lucrative growth opportunities for pea protein producers over the forecast period.

Pea protein market share from concentrates product segment will reach USD 210 million by 2032. Protein concentrates are comparatively less expensive than protein isolates since the processing method requires lesser time. Protein concentrates can also retain nutrients found in original protein sources, including vitamins, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory fats, and minerals. These attributes have led to the massive adoption of pea protein concentrates as a common ingredient in both foods and animal feeds.

The pea protein market share from sports supplements application segment is set to grow at 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The requirement for energy drinks, dietary supplements, and proteins to improve the physical fitness of athletes and bodybuilders are some of the key factors bolstering pea protein production. The adoption of vegan diets has also surged, further escalating the consumption of pea protein to meet the nutritional needs for healthy muscles among athletes and strengthening the market growth.

The North America pea protein market value is projected to exceed USD 145 million by 2032, due to the continued progress of the bakery sector in the U.S. Pea protein is being utilized as a part of various high-protein formulations or sustainable products in baked foods, particularly in the dessert category. The escalating purchase of fresh and aisle bakery items will therefore support the development of this plant protein.

Growing burden of celiac diseases and the rise in consumption of gluten-free food products are also among the key factors bolstering pea protein production in the region. Several organizations have been targeting to boost disease awareness and accelerate the quest for treatment across America. The report claims that these factors will result in a high intake of pea protein powders as they are naturally vegan and gluten-free, making them a preferred nutritive option for people with celiac diseases.

Prominent participants operating across the pea protein market include Cosucra-Groupe Warcoing, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Roquette Freres, Farbest Tallman Foods Corporation, Shandong Jianyuan Group, The Scoular Company, Sotexpro, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Fenchem, Prinova Group LLC, Glanbia Plc, and Martin & Pleasance. These companies are adopting collaborative business strategies to expand their footprint in the market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Pea protein industry 3600 synopsis, 2022 - 2032

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Pea Protein Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID – 19 on world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Pea processing value chain participants

3.3.2 Vendor matrix

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1 Collaboration/Partnership

3.3.3.2 Distributors

3.3.3.3 Technology Providers

3.3.3.4 Contract Manufacturers

3.3.3 COVID-19 impact on value chain

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.4.1 Specification of pea raw material selection

3.4.1.1 Classification with size

3.4.1.2 Green dry peas

3.4.1.3 Yellow dry peas

3.4.2 Finish product information

3.4.2.1 Average composition of pea seeds/flour, concentrate and isolate

3.4.2.2 Pea protein sensory characteristics

3.4.2.3 Pea protein physical characteristics

3.4.2.4 Pea protein nutritional data (Average values for 100g of commercial product)

3.4.2.5 Microbiological characteristics

3.4.2.6 Amino acid profile (typical data per 100g protein)

3.4.2.7 Heavy metals

3.4.2.8 Aflatoxin

3.4.2.9 Allergen declaration

3.4.3 COVID – 19 impact on pricing trends, 2018 - 2032

3.4.3.1 Pea protein isolates

3.4.3.2 Pea protein concentrates

3.4.3.3 Textured pea protein

3.5 Product cost analysis

3.5.1 Pea protein concentrate

3.5.2 Pea protein isolate

3.6 Cost structure analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Dry pea fractionation

3.7.2 Wet pea fractionation

3.7.3 Pea protein processing steps

3.7.3.1 Material Feeding

3.7.3.2 Extraction

3.7.3.3 ?Desolvation

3.7.3.4 Evaporation

3.7.4 Pea protein isolate

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 FDA

3.8.2 China

3.9 Comparison

3.9.1 Whey protein, soy protein, and pea protein

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Asia Pacific

3.10.1.1.1 Increasing nutraceutical market demand

3.10.1.1.2 Rising concerns towards lactose intolerance levels

3.10.1.2 North America: Rising protein consumption

3.10.1.3 Europe: Growing demand for gluten-free products

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Low acceptance of protein sources other than soy

3.10.2.2 Increasing market penetration of animal protein

3.11 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.11.1 Emerging business model

3.11.1.1 New product launch

3.11.1.2 Joint Venture

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.12.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.12.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.12.3 Threat of new entrants

3.12.4 Threat of substitutes

3.13 Techno-functional properties of pea proteins and their protein products

3.14 Functional benefits of pea protein

3.15 Impact of COVID-19 on pea protein market, by application

3.15.1 Meat substitutes

3.15.2 Nutraceuticals

3.15.3 Sports supplements

3.16 PESTEL analysis

