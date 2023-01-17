Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market-Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global wind turbine bearings market report include Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group Co. Ltd., IMO Antriebseinheit GmbH & Co. KG, Liebherr-International AG, NSK Ltd., NTN Bearing Corp., Rollix Defontaine S.A, Rothe Erde India, Schaeffler AG, SKF Group, and Timken Company among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.5 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.15% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising support of government policies for wind energy production, the requirement for high-capacity bearings in wind turbines, and the adoption of smart industrial bearings will propel the demand of the wind turbine bearings market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the slewing ring bearing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine bearings market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application mode, the cloud on shore is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine bearings market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Type Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Slewing Ring Bearings
  • Spherical Roller Bearings

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • On-shore
  • Off-shore

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

