Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market-Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.5 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.15% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising support of government policies for wind energy production, the requirement for high-capacity bearings in wind turbines, and the adoption of smart industrial bearings will propel the demand of the wind turbine bearings market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the slewing ring bearing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine bearings market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application mode, the cloud on shore is expected to be the largest segment in the global wind turbine bearings market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global wind turbine bearings market report include Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group Co. Ltd., IMO Antriebseinheit GmbH & Co. KG, Liebherr-International AG, NSK Ltd., NTN Bearing Corp., Rollix Defontaine S.A, Rothe Erde India, Schaeffler AG, SKF Group, and Timken Company among others





Type Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Slewing Ring Bearings

Spherical Roller Bearings

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

On-shore

Off-shore

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





