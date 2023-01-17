Brian Shelton named Vendasta Chief Financial Officer

Saskatoon, Canada, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendasta is pleased to announce that Brian Shelton joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. Shelton will be responsible for the overall financial management of the company and play a key role in corporate strategy.

Shelton joins Vendasta from his most recent role as CFO of San Francisco’s Gainsight. Prior to that, he spent eight years at RealPage, a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry in the Dallas, Texas area. Shelton brings more than 25 years of financial experience to Vendasta, including broad exposure to mergers and acquisitions, treasury management, raising capital, financial planning and analysis, and accounting. He will report directly to Brendan King, CEO of Vendasta.

“Brian knows our industry and our space exceptionally well, and he’s going to be an immediate asset to Vendasta” said King. “He brings incredible experience in the software space and a proven track record as Vendasta manages its growth and profitability in the coming years.”

“I’m excited to join Vendasta at this point in the company’s history,” said Shelton. “I’ve been watching the company’s growth for most of its 15 years, and the plans we will be executing over the next few years are going to be incredibly dynamic. Vendasta has a really strong team and I'm honored to be part of it.”

Vendasta’s core purpose is to drive local economies by democratizing technology for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). We accomplish this by providing a robust platform to local experts around the world—our channel partners. Partners use Vendasta’s technology to market, sell, bill, fulfill, and deliver digital solutions to their SMB clients. Our platform and marketplace are tightly integrated into an operating system delivered to SMBs, providing a single sign-on to digital products and analytics. Vendasta serves 65,000+ channel partners, who in turn work with more than six million SMBs worldwide. Sign up for free and explore Vendasta at www.vendasta.com.